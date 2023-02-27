‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Breaks Down During School Shooting Survivor’s Audition

American Idol became tense Sunday evening when a contestant shared his experience as a school-shooting survivor to the judges.

Trey Louis, a 21-year-old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, Texas, showed off his rugged voice for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie during a rendition of “Stone” by Whiskey Myers.

Then, after receiving a standing ovation, Louis detailed his memories of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting he survived during high school just a few years prior. Ten people died during that shooting, and thirteen additional were wounded, including two substitute teachers.

“A gunman walked into my school,” Louis said. “I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one. Lost a lot of friends.”

Perry began weeping in her hands during the story. After Louis finished, Perry broke into a impassioned speech.

“Our country has (expletive) failed us!” she shouted, crying. “This is not OK! You should be singing here because you love music! Not because you had to go through that (expletive). You didn’t have to lose… friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because, you know what? I’m scared too.” The judges then huddled around Louis in support and all voted yes, sending him through to Hollywood.

In addition to tragedy, American Idol also featured many touching and heartwarming moments

Another very young singer, Kaylin Hedges, auditioned during last night’s episode, with her mother accompanying her. Kaylin, 15, said her father is active duty military and has had to miss many milestones and birthdays because of his work. Therefore, she wanted to dedicate her audition to him.

Of course, American Idol producers had a few tricks up their sleeves.

After delivering a stirring rendition of country classic “I’m Already There” by Lonestar, Kaylin got a surprise video message from her father. But that was just the first surprise. The judges then told her to turn around to see her dad standing there in the audition room as a surprise. Even Kaylin’s mom had no idea about the big reveal.

And for the cherry on top of an otherwise perfect audition? The judges also awarded the teen a special platinum ticket that sends her both to Hollywood, and also through the first round of Hollywood Week.

“You’re 15 years old, singing like (Barbra) Streisand,” Richie marveled. The high praise brought a tear to Kaylin’s father’s eyes.