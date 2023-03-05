‘American Pickers’ Season 15 Added to Netflix for March, See What Else is Coming

American Pickers with Mike Wolfe is getting some Netflix love as Season 15 has been aded to the streaming platform’s March schedule. But wait, there’s more. March brings with it movies like Easy A and The Hangover. Early in the month, Netflix original titles Wrong Side of the Tracks and Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, both in Season 2, make their apperance. On Saturday, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage becomes Netflix’s first-ever live-streamed global event, PopCulture reports.

Love At First Kiss, which premiered on Friday, March 3, tells the story of Javier, who at 16 years old kissed a girl for the first time. He has the gift of love clairvoyance. He kisses Lucia and finds himself happy in marriage. But Lucia is his best friend’s girlfriend.

‘Love at First Kiss’

Next in Fashion: Season 2 is a Netflix series that premiered on Friday, March 3. It’s a high-stakes design competition series. Tan France gets a new co-host, Gigi Hadid. Designers compete for the prize of $200,000 and a chance to share their designs with the world.

Feature Film ‘Split the Root,’ Chris Rock Comedy Special Take Netflix Center Stage

Split the Root, which premiered on Friday, March 3, is a feature film. A Guatelaman mother seeking asylum gets separated from her kids under the Zero Tolerance Policy. But a Facebook post by a mother in Queens forged into a movement as thousands of like-mided women across the United States would not stand by quietly.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. which debuts live on Saturday, March 4, features the comedian on stage in Baltimore, Maryland. It marks the first live-streamed global event on Netflix.

What’s leaving Netflix? The first three seasons of Hap and Leonard will leave on Sunday. Other titles leaving include Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

‘Vinland Saga’ New Episodes, ‘A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou’ Among Netflix Additions

Now, what is being added? Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes); A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou; American Pickers: Season 15; Perfect Match (new episodes); and Too Hot to Handle: Germany. Also joining are Cheat ; Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me; Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2; Big Daddy; Burlesque; Easy A; Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2; The Hangover; The Hangover: Part II; The Hangover: Part III; Little Angel: Volume 2; Magic Mike XXL; National Lampoon’s Animal House; Open Season; Open Season 2; Out of Africa; Rango; Seven Years in Tibet; Sleepless in Seattle; Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron; and The Other Boleyn Girl.

Additional progreams coming on board include Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2; Karate Sheep; Masameer County: Season 2; Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil; Sex/Life: Season 2; and This Is Where I Leave You.