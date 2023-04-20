Ana De Armas Opens Up About Working With Keanu Reeves on ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off

After the box office and critical success of John Wick: Chapter 4, expanding the franchise is a no-brainer. This fall sees the prequel tv series The Continental, which will stream on Peacock. Meanwhile, another film in the franchise, Ballerina, is set for 2024. Set between the events of the 3rd and 4th ‘Wick’ films, Keanu Reeves will appear alongside star Ana De Armas.

Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves had already acted together in Eli Roth’s 2015 thriller Knock, Knock before their latest project Ballerina. Although De Arms has starred in a few action movies in the past, she told Entertainment Tonight that this experience was completely different from anything else she’s done before.

“[Ballerina] is gonna be really another level,” she told the outlet. “That movie was really demanding! You know, I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again. It’s a great character and it’s a great story, it’s beautiful on screen. I’m very excited for that one.”

Other actors from the ‘John Wick’ franchise are set to appear in ‘Ballerina’

Along with Ana de Armas, the film also features Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. Len Wiseman helms the director’s chair for Ballerina, while Shay Hatten handles the writing. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who directed all four John Wick films, serve as producers for this upcoming project. In the world of John Wick, Ballerina takes us even further with Ana de Armas as a lethal killer trained in the ancient practices of Ruska Roma.

Back in January, de Armas had the opportunity to discuss her involvement in Ballerina on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’ve been in Prague filming for four months,” she told Fallon. “We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised.”

She also noted the dedication of John Wick himself. “Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene. This man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts,” she added. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t complain anymore.’ Because he is doing it. He truly is the best.”

The question of how Rooney and John Wick will intersect is an intriguing one. Although it’s uncertain the amount of time between the finale of the third movie and the commencement of the fourth, presumably not much transpired. Because they both learned from The Director, similar to ballerinas, perhaps Rooney may seek him out for assistance. It’s plausible that she would be disdained by most within this crime world which means Wick could potentially be her only ally in her vindictive pursuit. Regardless, with a John Wick 5 seeming unlikely given the conclusion of part 4, fans are certainly anticipating Ballerina.