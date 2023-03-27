Army Drops ‘Be All You Can Be’ Campaign Featuring ‘Creed III’ Star Jonathan Majors After Arrest

In light of Jonathan Majors’ arrest, the U.S. Army put its multi-million dollar advertising campaign on hold Sunday. Majors was front and center as the on-screen narrator in the first wave of “Be All You Can Be” advertisements. However, he now faces charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment, the Military Times reports.

At around 11:00 a.m., police were notified of an incident at a Chelsea apartment and quickly responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers found Majors and another 30-year-old woman with injuries to her head and neck; after conducting early investigations, authorities arrested the actor in connection with this event. The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by first responders.

Priya Chaudhry, Major’s criminal defense lawyer, issued a statement to the Military Times. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry wrote. Chaudhry declared that the proof for this case consists of both video evidence and witness accounts.

The Army had decided to pull the ads until the investigation into Jonathan Majors’ arrest is complete

However, following the arrest, the Army was forced to pause its rebranding efforts. “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” explained Laura DeFrancisco, spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office. The Chicago office is responsible for a multi-billion dollar agreement with the advertising giant DDB, which covers all of its marketing choices.

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” DeFrancisco noted. The financial repercussions of the pause are unpredictable, but it is known that millions were invested in advertising for March Madness. To give you an idea of what this entails: a 30-second commercial was estimated to cost $2.2 million for the final game alone, according to Sportico.

The Army’s “be all you can be” launch was to include interactive in-person functions at the Final Four tournament. Nevertheless, it isn’t known if or how this advertisement break of Majors will alter these events.

The next batch of ads with Jonathan Majors was set to drop in August

When asked if they could expedite the next batch of ads for the campaign, service officials remained uncertain. Before Major’s a senior marketing official indicated that the new commercials were set to hit in August. However, now it remains unclear when these advertisements will be released.

Of course, Jonathan Majors is a star on the rise. He’s currently featured in two major film franchises. He played the main antagonist both in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Both films are still in theaters.