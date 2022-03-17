Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Plea for Putin and Russia to End Ukraine Invasion

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, people all over the world have voiced support for the latter country. Some organizations have cut business ties with Russia while others have condemned the country with words. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in the latter camp since the conflict began and recently made a plea to Russia, specifically President Putin, to cease his country’s aggression.

Posting a video just over nine minutes to his social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, Schwarzenegger asks Putin directly to end the conflict. Calling it a “humanitarian catastrophe,” he talks about a multitude of subjects, such as him being a friend to Russia, as well as the suffering both countries have endured so far.

“No one likes to hear something critical of their government, I understand that, but as a long-time friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say,” he says in the clip. “I speak with the same heartfelt concern as I did with the American people when there was an attempted insurrection on January 6 last year, when a wild crowd was storming the US capitol trying to overthrow our government.”

Continuing, Schwarzenegger notes this is a war both sides don’t want. “You see, Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war. No.”

He then speaks to Putin directly, saying he has the power to end the war. “And to President Putin, I say: You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”

Though he posted it only 6 hours ago, it almost has one million views on Instagram alone and is quickly picking up steam.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Previously Spoke Out Against Russia Invading Ukraine

Schwarzenegger’s recent social media video isn’t the first time lately he gave his thoughts about Russia and Ukraine. Shortly after the conflict began, he provided commentary on everything.

Similar to his message today, he shared a written statement on Instagram saying he supported the Ukrainian people. Above all else, he knew this was a war neither side truly wanted.

“War has a way of breaking the winners along with the losers,” the statement reads. “I have Ukrainian friends and fans and I have Russian friends and fans. As far as I can tell, none of them want this. I hope sanity will eventually prevail and end this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken.”

“In the meantime, I stand with the people of Ukraine. I share your grief and your hope for peace. You inspire me with your bravery and your humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you,” Arnold Schwarzenegger concluded.