Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault.

According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.

“I just remember when I was speaking to my mother about this, she said, ‘Go get him, honey’ in her sweet way,” Ashley Judd explained. “In dulcet tones … not a punitive bone in her body. She was just enthralled by my audacity, as I later heard from friends.”

Ashley Judd accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her at a hotel in 1997 while shooting Kiss the Girls. She further explained that the #MeToo movement led her to “reframe” herself. “Experiences I have had to understand that they were in fact harassment when I had previously minimized them.”

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in the new film as reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. Kazan stated that there have been some improvements in the film industry when it comes to harassment. This includes the hiring of “intimacy coordinators” on set.

“My first experience with that, I was very weirded out in anticipation of it, but then it was like, wait, I wouldn’t throw a punch without a stunt coordinator there,” Kazan revealed. “It makes perfect sense … why has this not been here all along?”

However, Kazan stated there is still a lot of work to do. Among others who accused Weinstein of assault are Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Madonna, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Ashley Judd Opens Up About Playing Herself in ‘She Said’

Meanwhile, USA Today reports that Ashley Judd recalled how New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof initially reached out to her about Weinstein. She also spoke about playing herself in She Said. “It was very easy for me to tell this story,” Judd stated. “It was very validating when someone finally wanted to listen and do something about it. And the film was the next step in that.”

Ashley Judd also said, “It’s so important to be in our turret and to have our righteousness in our story. So it was a really simple thing for me to do and I was very grateful for the opportunity.”

Directed by Maria Schrader, She Said follows New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor as they break one of the most important stories in a generation. It is also the story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and “shattered decades of silence” around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.