Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Raise Over $20 Million for Ukraine in One Week

Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, have announced a spectacular milestone in their recent fundraising efforts. The famous couple has now raised millions of dollars worth of funding to aid the people in war-torn Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. All of this was achieved in just one week. However, Kunis and Kutcher note, they aren’t nearly finished with these efforts.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Reach Out To Fans In a Fundraising Effort To Help the People of Ukraine

When television and movie star Mila Kunis and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher appealed to their fans to help in their efforts to raise money to aid the people of Kunis’s native Ukraine, they had no idea how big of an outpouring of compassion that would result from the request.

But, the Hollywood couple couldn’t be happier with the support they have received. Support that has so far resulted in over $20 million raised towards the effort.

Kunis and Kutcher launched the GoFundMe page just last week. The couple provided information about the fundraiser in a video the couple shared to Kutcher’s Instagram account.

In the video, Kunis talks candidly about her feelings towards the “devastating” occurrences happening in her native Ukraine.

Kunis, who moved from Ukraine to the U.S. in 1991 when she was eight years old, goes on to note that she is certainly a proud American. However, her connection to her native land and how the people of Ukraine are standing up to their invaders makes her the proudest she has been of her Ukrainian heritage.

“I love everything this country has done for myself and my family,” Kunis says of the U.S.

“But, today,” she adds in the message, “I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

A Devestating Series of Events

Mila Kunis goes on to note that the unjust attacks on the people of Ukraine are devastating. And, the actress and her husband say, we must help as much as we can while the country defends itself against the unprovoked invader.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating,” says the actress. “There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Since then, the GoFundMe page created by the couple has seen some major donations coming in. The page has raised over $20 million in less than one week.

“Some people didn’t have the means to give,” Ashton Kutcher says in a video update.

“And they’ve done an unbelievable job of getting the word out and sharing it,” the actor continues, adding that while these results are incredible, there is still more work to be done.

“But we’re not done,” says Kutcher. “Our goal is $30 million, and we’re going to get there.”