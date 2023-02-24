Ben Stiller Refuses to Issue Apology Over Controversial Movie ‘Tropic Thunder’

Even in our modern era of political correctness and cancellations, actor Ben Stiller says he makes “no apologies” for the racial jokes he made in Tropic Thunder.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The 2008 comedy, also directed by Stiller, pushed the envelope of cultural norms, even for the era it came out. Specifically, Robert Downey Jr.’s blackface makeup, which producers implemented as a plot device to satirize the movie industry, drew some criticism at the time. But in today’s hyper-sensitive market? The movie never would’ve been made.

Regardless, stiller says he is “proud” of the action comedy, which also took aim at actors, war films, and the business of entertainment in general.

Stiller recently revisited the subject in a tweet after another user told him to “stop apologizing” for a movie that “was and still is funny.” Stiller disagreed with the assertion, but not for the reason you’d think.

“I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder,” the actor tweeted back.

I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it. 🙏✊😊 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 21, 2023

But Stiller did apologize at some point, at least in some part, for the film. “Actually Tropic Thunder was boycotted 10 years ago when it came out. And I apologized then. It was always meant to make fun of actors trying to do anything to win awards,” Stiller wrote in 2018 when social media came after him at the time (not for the blackface, but for the disabled character Simple Jack).

Tropic Thunder grossed just shy of $200M at the box office

Back in 2020, Downey Jr. also revisited the film on a podcast appearance with Joe Rogan. In the film, Downey Jr.’s character Kirk Lazarus undergoes “pigmentation alteration” in order to better portray a black soldier in the plot’s “fake” film. The joke is that Hollywood actors will sometimes go to such extremes for their art that it actually borders (or flatly crosses into) the absurd. It also touches on the themes of blackface in general and how the parody has always come across as tone-deaf, no matter the application.

Speaking to Rogan, Downey Jr. explained the decision, but seemed to want to distance himself from the role a bit.

“Ninety percent of my black friends were like, ‘Dude, that was great,’” he said. “I can’t disagree with [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart lies. I think that it’s never an excuse to do something that is out of place and not of its time, but to me it was a blasting the cap on [the issue].”

Interestingly, despite the controversy, the Academy Awards actually nominated Downey Jr. for an Oscar for his role.

“Sometimes, you just gotta go, ‘Yeah I effed up’. Not in my defense, but Tropic Thunder is about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception,” he explained. “It was impossible to not have it be an offensive nightmare of a movie.”