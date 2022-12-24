Best Christmas Movies to Stream in 2022: Full List & How to Watch

This time of year, it’s hard to beat a warm beverage, a room full of family, and a good Christmas movie. This year, with temperatures across the country dropping to insane lows, we’ll all have some extra time to binge holiday entertainment. Luckily, the laundry list of streaming services on the market are offering up some of the best Christmas movies ever made.

Our Picks for the Best Christmas Movies and Where to Stream Them

There is a whole sack full of Christmas movies just at the tips of our fingers, but we think these are some of the best.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

I’m not sure you can legally have a list of the best Christmas movies without this classic on it. It’s endlessly quotable, hilarious, and has some genuinely touching moments. If you’re looking to join the Griswold clan for Christmas this year, you’re in luck. You can find this classic on HBO Max.

Elf (2003)

This flick came out in 2003. However, it feels like it has been around forever. This Will Ferrel-led romp will probably go down as one of the best Christmas movies of all time. At the very least, it’s one of the most popular. Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggins, catch Elf on HBO Max

A Christmas Story (1983)

There’s something timeless about A Christmas Story. It captures so much of the dysfunction and joy of the season. It’ll make you laugh and give you that warm fuzzy feeling that makes the holiday feel complete. The best way to watch this classic Christmas movie is to catch one of the 24-hour marathons running on cable. If that’s not an option, you can stream it on HBO Max.

Scrooged (1988)

You can’t go wrong with A Christmas Carol. Dickens really nailed down the spirit of giving and love that is at the center of the secular Christmas celebration. There are plenty of iterations of the story floating around. However, if you’re looking for something fun that can still hit the emotional notes of the timeless tale, Scrooged is the one. Who knew that Charles Dickens and Bill Murray would be such an epic paring? Stream it on Paramount +, your life just might depend on it.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

It doesn’t matter if you’re watching the original 1947 film or the 1994 remake, Miracle on 34th Street is one of the best feel-good Christmas movies of all time. If you’re feeling a little cynical about the holiday season, this is the movie you need to check out. Recapture the magic of Christmas with both versions of this classic on Amazon Prime.

More of the Best Christmas Movies

Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas movies out there and where to stream them.