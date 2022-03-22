Best Joe Rogan Podcasts: The Definitive List of Top Episodes

The Joe Rogan Experience is without a doubt one of the most entertaining podcasts out there today. Let’s dive into some of the best episodes.

Joe Rogan has worn many hats over the course of his career. He’s a stand-up comedian, UFC color commentator, and he’s the former host of the NBC game show, Fear Factor. However, Rogan is perhaps best known nowadays thanks to his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In the 12 years that he’s been bringing people on his show, he’s put out nearly 2000 total episodes. In fact, the top 10 most-watched episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Youtube account for more than 245 million views. It goes without saying that it’s one of the most-watched podcasts ever.

#1169 — Elon Musk

Release Date: September 7, 2018

Of course, we can’t start a list of the best of Joe Rogan’s podcasts without Elon Musk. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO first joined Rogan on the show back in 2018. He’s since made a couple of other appearances, but his first time on The Joe Rogan Experience was without a doubt the most memorable. If you want to see the world’s richest man, and perhaps one of the most genius, spark up a joint and talk about artificial intelligence, implanting chips in people’s brains, rockets, and more, this podcast is for you.

There’s a reason it currently has more than 53 million views on YouTube alone. It’s one of the most entertaining podcasts in recent memory and there’s a reason why it’s by far Rogan’s most-watched podcast ever. Check it out down below:

#1255 — Alex Jones Returns!

Release Date: February 27, 2019

The second most-viewed episode of The Joe Rogan Experience is the one where Alex Jones comes back for his second time on the show. Jones, of course, is a well-known radio show host, filmmaker, and writer.

Now, it goes without saying that Alex Jones has some pretty out-there ideas. He’s been criticized a lot in the past by listeners and both he and Rogan were criticized for this particular podcast episode. Jones was criticized for some of his more off-the-wall ideas and Rogan was criticized for giving Jones a platform to share those ideas.

Either way, the content sells. Their episode has racked up over 31 million views since releasing in 2019.

#1368 — Edward Snowden

Release Date: October 23, 2019

Of all of the interesting people Rogan has had on his show, one of his most surprising guests came in the form of NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden. For those of you who don’t know, Snowden has been on the run from the U.S. government since back in 2013 after leaking classified information from the NSA.

In the episode, Snowden promotes his book Permanent Record — it discusses the issue of mass surveillance within the U.S. government. He also talks about why he felt compelled to leak the NSA documents.

#1159 — Neil deGrasse Tyson

Release Date: August 22, 2018

If you thought that Joe Rogan’s episode with Elon Musk sounds like a must-watch, then so, too, is his episode with Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is like Rogan in the fact that he’s a man of many different talents. However, the talents the two men possess couldn’t differ more than what they do. Tyson is an astrophysicist, an author, and without question one of the most well-known scientists in the world. He’s able to take extremely difficult topics and make it so that the average person can comprehend it.

So, if you want to hear Joe Rogan and Neil deGrasse Tyson talk about the universe and the nature of reality, this one’s for you.

#1227 Mike Tyson

Release Date: September 4, 2020

Finally, we come to Joe Rogan’s podcast episode with the legendary Mike Tyson. If you have been following the life of the high-profile boxer over the years, then you know he has had quite the ride.

In the episode, Tyson sits down with Joe Rogan and talks about his incredible boxing career, his past use of drugs, his current cannabis-growing operation, and much more. This episode took place a couple of months before his charity fight with former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.