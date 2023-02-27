Best Quotes From ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 8 Finale

1923‘s finale brings our final quotes from Season 1 amid swindling villains, fateful duels, and spellbinding heartbreak. As always, beware of major spoilers for the episode ahead.

Best Jacob Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Finale

Harrison Ford as Jacob of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Banner: This doesn’t end in court. It ends in a field in front of your f*cking house.

Jacob: If that’s where you want to die, I’m more than happy to help you out.

“Only things that happen fast at a bank is deposits and robbery.”

“Only a banker may consider a mortgage a luxury.”

“I haven’t got thirty years for anything, Kyle. I’m seventy-eight-years old! I’m not giving my family debt.”

– Jacob to his banker

“You’re lucky I love you so much. If I didn’t, I’d ride into those mountains with a bottle of whiskey and I would not come down. That’s how much I hate getting old and watching my body betray me.”

– Jacob to Cara

Best Cara Dutton Quotes From Season 1 Finale

Helen Mirren as Cara of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Notice a patter in our fifty years together? When you hide something from me, it’s because you fear the thing.”

– Cara to Jacob

“There will be no violence here! This is our home! Our home! Have you no decency whatsoever?”

– Cara to Whitfield

Spencer, I fear everything your parents fought so hard to build is being ripped from us. You are it’s only hope! You are our only hope. You must hurry, Spencer, you must hurry. Or there will be nothing left to fight for. Cara Dutton’s letter, 1923 Finale Quote

Best Spencer Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Finale

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“You’ve got about 30 seconds of this bullshit in me. Then I mop the f*cking floor with you.”

– Spencer to Arthur Jr.

Alex: Approve of the dress, I see.

Spencer: It’ll look great draped over that chair.

Alex: You waltz?

Spencer: My aunt was determined for us to have a little bit of culture. Taught us in the living room. Didn’t think it would ever come in handy, but here we are.

Captain: Your wife… You mean the Countess of Sussex?

Jennifer: Yes, that is who you mean.

Captain: Do you have any proof of this marriage?

Spencer: I have a ring and I have my word.

Captain: The Earl of Sussex has called into question the legality of the marriage.

Spencer: We were married on a ship in international waters. By the ship’s captain. Do you question your authority to oversee marriages?

Captain: I do not.

“You have to take me back. That’s my wife! You have no right! You have no right!”

– Spencer

“I love you, Alex!”

– Spencer

Best Alexandra Dutton Quotes from Season 1 Finale

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923, best quotes. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“The only family I’m thinking of is the one I’m starting.”

– Alexandra to Jennifer

“Most people long their whole lives for this. I’ll never forget it.”

– Alex to Spencer

“That was the girl in me. This is the woman.”

– Alex to Spencer

Alexandra: You say you are my friend? Prove it now. Tell them the truth! Tell them what you saw.

Jennifer: She speaks the truth. Arthur refused to yield, even after Spencer had withdrawn.

“Bozeman! I will meet you in Bozeman, Montana! I love you!”

– Alex to Spencer

“You may question their marriage, sir. But difficult to question their sincerity.”

– Captain on Alex and Spencer

Best Jack & Elizabeth Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1 Finale

Darren Mann as Jack and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jack: How you feeling?

Elizabeth: Like a failure.

Jack: It’s just nature looking out for you,” her husband comforts. “If things weren’t right, then nature takes care of it. Happens to horses, happens to cattle.

Elizabeth: If it happens to cattle, you sell them!

Jack: Well you ain’t gettin’ sold, if that’s what you’re worried about.

Elizabeth: This is my one purpose on this planet. If I can’t do it, then what the hell am I here for?

“Well, my aunt never had children. You sayin’ she ain’t got no purpose? She raised me. Raised my father, nursed my uncle back to life. You, too. No tellin’ how many lives she nursed away from death during the war. When I look at my aunt, all I see is purpose. Maybe that’s your purpose, too: being a mother to those who ain’t got one. A teacher to those who need lessons. We choose our own purpose. The word you’re looking for destiny. If you want to give God a good laugh, you tell him what you think your destiny is.”

– Jack to Elizabeth

Elizabeth: And if I can’t ever have children?

Jack: Then you can’t have children

Elizabeth: And you’ll never be a father?

Jack: Guess it ain’t my destiny. You’re my destiny.

Elizabeth: You just said you can’t choose destiny. You chose me!

Jack: Well I look at you and I had no choice at all! Destiny.

“We take what life gives us. That’s all we can do.”

– Jack to Elizabeth

Best Rainwater Quotes From Season 1, Episode 8 Finale

Aminah Nieves as Teonna of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Hey! None of that. No goo-goo eyes. No falling in love. If they find us, they will kill us. Hang us from a tree. Bury our bodies face down. Your focus should be on survival. Fall in love later.”

– Runs His Horse to Teonna and Pete

“They’ve been trying to kill me since they took me. I don’t believe in later. I believe in right now.”

– Teonna to her father

Teonna: No turning back now.

Pete: No turning back anyway.

Best Donald Whitfield Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1 Finale

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Generational wealth is the closest thing a man can have to immortality.”

– Donald Whitfield

“Vengeance will never make you money. You must set a goal and formulate a plan to achieve it! Then you execute it without mercy. Emotion fuels ever decision Dutton makes. He loves his land. He loves it. And we will take it from him. You won’t need a gun, Banner. We can kill him with this.”

– Donald Whitfield on the power of the pen

Donald: What a structure! Inspired by the lodge in the park, I presume?

Jacob: Other way around.

Donald: Is that a fact?

Donald Whitfield’s Futurist Monologue to Jacob Dutton:

“Your line of work appears to focus your attention on the season. Calving in the spring, branding in the summer, selling in the fall, and then surviving the winter. The future receives all my focus. Once a mine is producing, I think no more of it. I seek the next. Back east, every home has electricity. Running water. One in ten Americans owns an automobile. At the end of the decade, it’ll be one in four. The world will be mobile! You know the expect one-hundred-and-thirty-thousand visitors in the park this year? Can you imagine? In thirty years, cattle will not be the largest industry in Montana. Neither will mining. Can you guess what it will be? It’ll have a profound affect on your family. Tourism. More Americans live in the cities than in the country for the first time in this nation’s existence. And they will come by the millions to experience this majestic place. And they won’t want to leave. Texas has its oil boom, our boom will be land. And as the two largest landowners in the state, we stand to benefit handsomely. I was looking over the public records. You’re one of very few ranchers who owns his land with no loan. Impressive, especially with the collapse of the market since the war ended. I commend you, sir. You were, however, behind on your property taxes… That first payment has not been made. So, I took the liberty of making it for you. Hefty penny you owed. As I’m sure you’re aware, if I’m not repaid by the end of the year, the deed reverts to me.” Donald Whitfield to Jacob Dutton, 1923 Season 1 Finale Quote

Cara: We have done no harm to you! Why would you do this to us?

Donald: Because I can! I’m a businessman! The word ‘decent’ doesn’t apply to me.

1923 will return with more timeless quotes in Season 2.