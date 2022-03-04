‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Explains Epiphany He Had After On-Set Heart Attack

Since Bob Odenkirk endured an on-set heart attack, he’s ready to discuss the epiphany he had afterward.

Last July, medical staff rushed the actor to the hospital after he collapsed on the New Mexico set of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off. He was filming the sixth and final season of the show.

During an interview on the TODAY show, the Emmy Award Winner discussed how he found clarity after his medical emergency. The 59-year-old actor talked about how he viewed life after the frightening event.

“The epiphany was simply that my life is pretty damn great. I should appreciate it and the people around me,” Odenkirk said. “I think people do have epiphanies when they have a near-death experience. And oftentimes, it’s ‘I have to change something.’ And I think my epiphany is I have to appreciate what I have. Because it’s really great and I have really great people around me.”

During an inter interview with the New York Times in early February, Odenkirk explained what happened on the day of his heart attack. After finishing up a scene, he suddenly collapsed.

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day. And luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” he explained. “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. [Rhea Seehorn] said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”

The set’s health supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and assistant director, Angie Meyer, began giving Odenkirk CPR. The “Better Call Saul” actor was also shocked with a defibrillator three times to get his heartbeat back up.

Bob Odenkirk Knew He Had Heart Concerns Since 2018

Although Bob Odenkirk’s heart attack last summer was by far his most frightening medical emergency, it wasn’t his first.

“I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart,” he explained to The New York Times in February. “I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an MRI and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed.”

However, one doctor thought he should start medication right away, and one thought he could wait. Odenkirk took the second doctor’s advice. His heart attack happened because “one of those pieces of plaque broke up,” he explained. The “Nobody” star also revealed he doesn’t remember anything from filming the episode. After recovering, he thanked everyone for their help and support.

“I am doing great,” he tweeted. “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

Odenkirk ended up spending one week in the hospital recovering. He continued to better his health by hiking near the “Better Call Saul” set.