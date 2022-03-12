Bill Maher Calls Out Americans’ Polarizing Views on Russia-Ukraine War

Bill Maher had some Real Time observations for how Americans view the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Basically, Maher believes, folks here see the footage of bombed-out buildings and Russian convoys and use their own political beliefs to explain what’s unfolding in Ukraine. He nicknamed it all. World War Me. Basically, take all the current political whining or culture war issues and attach Ukraine and Russia to it.

“Watching the reactions to war in Ukraine these past few weeks,” Bill Maher said Friday night. “It’s become obvious that America in this age suffers acutely from a particular disease of the mind, which is: Everything proves what we already believed and everything goes back to the thing we already hate.”

He added: “Don’t take this personally but don’t take everything personally. Ukraine is not mostly about your pet grievances, it’s about Vladimir Putin’s.”

Bill Maher Says This Is a Big Ukraine Tell. Democrats Blame Trump, GOP Says Biden

Maher showed examples. There were the obvious ones. Republicans blame Joe Biden. And Democrats point the finger at Donald Trump.

“Naturally Republicans blamed Ukraine on Biden being the worst president ever,” Bill Maher joked. “And Democrats blamed it on Trump’s being the worst president ever — which he was, there is that.”

Maher pointed out that Trump blames Ukraine on the “rigged election.” “Kanye thinks less about Pete Davidson than Trump thinks about the ‘rigged’ election,” Maher said.

Then Maher used an example of Donald Trump Jr. said Ukraine was all about Hunter Biden. “For whatever reason, Don Jr. seems obsessed with Hunter, so when Ukraine happened, Don tweeted: ‘Will it ultimately be Hunter’s lucrative and shady as f— business dealings in Ukraine that gets us into a war with Russia?’ Uh, let me field that one for you mini-Mook: No.”

Then Bill Maher went after journalist Nikole Hannah Jones, who authored the 1619 Project. Jones tweeted that Americans paid more attention to Ukraine because the people “appear white.”

“Maybe it should be a reminder that pain does not have a monopoly on race,” Bill Maher said. “I know racism is bad, but other things are bad, too. It’s not like an avocado, you don’t have to put it on everything.”

Need more examples from the Bill Maher monologue? Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador and governor of South Carolina. She said the invasion happened because the country got “totally distracted” because of our “self-loathing.”

“Of course, self loathing!” Maher said. “I hate myself for not thinking about that.”

Maher mentioned Vanity Fair, which suggested Ukraine was a fight for LGBTQ rights. Yet some right-wing political analysts blamed transgendered soldiers.

“Transgender, that’s the key to the Ukrainian situation,” he said. “Yeah, Putin was on the fence about invading and then one night he was watching a M*A*S*H re-run and — ‘send in the tanks!’”

Then there was former Fox anchor Monica Crowley, who said Russia was “being canceled.” That didn’t make sense for why Ukraine is getting bombed, not Russia. “But isn’t their country what’s getting cancelled?”