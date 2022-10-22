Bill Paxton’s Son Speaks Out About New ‘Twister’ Sequel in the Works

Following the news that a Twister sequel is currently in the works, Bill Paxton’s son James is sharing his thoughts about the announcement.

While speaking to TMZ, Bill Paxton’s son stated that the sequel, Twisters, has his blessing. He also stated that he’s hopeful that the sequel will be great. He’s actually open to being in the upcoming movie if producers were inclined with the idea. This is one way to pay proper homage to the late Twister star.

Bill Paxton’s son also recalled being taken to the set and would hang in the film’s famous red truck. He then reflected on his late father wanting to do Twister and even liked the idea of having a daughter character. However, James wasn’t sure if Paxton’s idea ended up reaching producers.

James went on to add that the original Twister is iconic, so those involved in the sequel have some big shoes to fill. As previously reported, Twister star Bill Paxton passed away suddenly in 2017. He suffered a fatal stroke after having heart surgery.

It was announced earlier this week that the Twister sequel, Twisters, is in the works. A Universal rep confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are now working on the project. Warner Bros. Entertainment is going to co-finance the project. James has been involved in the film industry since 2003. He played a younger version of Bill Paxton’s character, John Garrett, in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Son of ‘Twister’ Star Bill Paxton Talks About His Father’s Experience in Hollywood Over the Years

While promoting his TV series Eyewitness in 2016, the son of Twister star Bill Paxton, James, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his father’s experience in the acting world.

“His agents asked him if he wants to go out for TV or film,” Bill Paxton’s son stated. “And he said film. And they said, ‘You’re going to be out of work for a long time.’ But I think in the long run, if you can track that, it would be better for your career.’ So he said, ‘Okay. Cool.’ He struggled through that and came up as a featured actor.”

However, Bill Paxton seemed to change gears later in his career. James explained that his career goals are a little more flexible than his father’s. “In the last 10 years, [he] has done some amazing TV jobs, like Big Love. I’ve just been so excited if it’s been a good story. I don’t care what format it comes in—a feature or a show or a miniseries. I just want to be a part of it. Now the playing field is so cool. There are so many more opportunities for actors because there’s so much great TV and film.”