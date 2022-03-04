Bindi Irwin Shares Beach Snap With Daughter Grace Warrior: ‘My Sunshine’

Life can’t get much better than it already is for Australia Zoo’s Bindi Irwin and her adorable little daughter, Grace Warrior. They spent their Thursday soaking up some sun on the beach.

We also cover the newest member of the Irwin family and arguably the cutest one. That would, of course, be the one and only Grace Warrior. Bindi gave birth to her and Chandler’s first child back on March 25 of last year. That day also just so happens to be the couple’s wedding anniversary. That means that while Bindi and Chandler are celebrating their daughter’s first birthday party, they will also be celebrating their second anniversary.

In the meantime, however, it seems as though the adorable mother-daughter duo is more than content to catch some rays out on the beach. That’s what they were doing on Thursday. Bindi was even able to capture a cute moment on camera for Instagram.

“Beautiful Grace. Thank you for being my sunshine,” Bindi captioned the snap.

Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace Like Watching Dad Surf

Watching Grace Warrior grow up at the beautiful Australia Zoo is something that is truly special. It’s easy to think back and remember Bindi Irwin as a little girl posing with all the animals at the zoo and now Grace is following right in her footsteps.

When things slow down, though, Bindi and Grace like to head to the beach. Not only do they enjoy hanging out and soaking up the sun, but they also love to watch Bindi’s husband and Grace’s dad, Chandler, surf.

“Our little beach baby,” Bindi captioned a photo from back in February. “Girl loves the ocean and watching her Dada surf. Also note the tiny shell she collected.”

If you didn’t already know, Chandler Powell was actually a professional wakeboarder at one time. He first hit the water when he was just 12 years old and by age 15 he was competing professionally. It was actually his passion for the sport that led to him meeting Bindi, getting married, and having little Grace Warrior.

