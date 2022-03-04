‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Reagan Faces a Tough Decision in Friday’s Episode

Over the seasons, Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods has had her fair share of decisions to make. She faces another one in a new episode.

Bridget Moynahan plays Erin, the Assistant District Attorney. What in the world is going on in her world? We get a little sneak peek into the situation thanks to the show’s Twitter account.

Erin's conflicted with a difficult decision — what will she do? Find out Friday on an all-new #BlueBloods.

She is going over the matter with Anthony Abatemarco, played by Steve Schirripa. We have a synopsis for Friday’s episode. (Spoiler Alert! Here are some details about the new one that drops on CBS.)

It reads about Where We Stand: “Frank contends with public outcry to defund the NYPD School Safety Division after a physical altercation between a school officer and a student goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez help a father track down his missing ex-wife and daughter; Erin and Anthony deal with the aftermath of the surprise release of a serial criminal, and Jamie is unsure of how to navigate inappropriate conversation among his officers in the precinct.”

So, the issue that Erin is dealing with has to do with a criminal. No kidding, you say. Of course, it does. Apparently, this cat has a rap sheet that is pretty long.

Blue Bloods never fails to disappoint most weeks with power-packed storylines. By the synopsis, we’ve got a lot to keep our eyes on this Friday night. Catch this new episode at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.

‘Blue Bloods’ Actress Had Trouble With Particular Dinner Scene

Probably this new episode will have a dinner scene at the Reagan house. We cannot guarantee it but most episodes on Blue Bloods do have family members gathering for food.

And you never know what will take place. Moynahan talked about one moment where everyone sat down for what she called an “interesting intersection of foods” called a mushu-pork calzone.

She chatted about this a while back on Live with Kelly and Ryan featuring Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Moynahan said that “I had to talk about it on screen so I had to eat it every single time.”

Ripa looks over at Seacrest and says, “I don’t think you understand how many takes that is.” The Blue Bloods star said that scene took about four hours to do shoot. It amounted to about four hours of eating.

Another scene for the dinners was in an episode titled Firewall. We end up seeing everyone for dinner ahead of a full moon. OK, so we get to the scene with Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray, chatting about how it affects people’s behavior. Danny says, “Eddie’s on to something here. Full moons definitely change people.” Moynahan’s Erin responds, “Change people–like into werewolves?”