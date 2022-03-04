‘Blue Bloods’ Has Featured Several ‘Sopranos’ Icons

It turns out that Blue Bloods and The Sopranos have more in common than you may think.

That’s right, Outsiders — did you know that a couple of Blue Bloods actors were in The Sopranos? If you are a longtime Blue Bloods fan, then you probably know at least one of the guys we’re talking about right off the bat. That would be actor Steve Schirripa.

Schirripa plays the role of Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS police procedural, a retired detective in the New York City Police Department. He became a regular in season six and is usually seen working very closely with Bridget Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan. However, before his time on Blue Bloods, Schirripa was best known for playing mobster Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos. He played that role from 1999 until 2007.

But there is another Sopranos actor who also guest-starred in our favorite family cop show. Michael Imperioli first appeared on Blue Bloods back in the Season 7 episode “The Greater Good.”

Imperioli played the role of New York Attorney General Robert Lewis in the series. If you can remember back, Lewis was in charge of the investigation and grand jury trial of Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) over the shooting of a serial killer.

Lewis also just so happens to be an old college classmate of Erin Reagan’s. So, not only do Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli have their Sopranos background in common, but they also share in the fact that they both worked closely with Erin Reagan at one point or another on Blue Bloods.

But like Schirripa, Imperioli’s career-defining acting gig came in The Sopranos. He starred as Christopher Moltisanti in that show, the nephew of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), from the pilot in 1998 until the series ended in 2007.

‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Michael Imperioli Came from Humble Beginnings

Before all of that, Michael Imperioli had been involved in the local New York performing arts community. He had been in a few independent films and done a couple of TV guest spots. He was able to gain some recognition when he made an appearance in the Martin Scorsese 1990 mob movie, Goodfellas. Imperioli described that transition as “like going from college ball to playing in the world series with the Yankees.”

After he joined the cast of The Sopranos in 1998, Imperioli knew he had landed his dream role. He told Another Man that playing Christopher Moltisanti was what he’s always wanted to do.

“By the end of season one, I just thought, ‘this is fantastic,'” he said. “This is what I’d always wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, we now get to enjoy Michael Imperioli on Blue Bloods. After first appearing in the show back in Season 7, we didn’t see him again until a 2021 episode titled, “More Than Meets The Eye.” In that episode, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) arrests a reporter for interfering with an investigation.