‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Spends Time at the ‘Most Magical’ Whiskey Distillery

While she hasn’t been on the show much lately, Sami Gayle is enjoying a whiskey distillery and all the finer things in life.

Now, Outsiders, you know how we feel about whiskey around here. Can’t have enough. In case you wanted to know a bit more about some Outsider favorites, you can check that out here. However, Gayle was taking time to sample and check out a very interesting distillery.

If you ever find yourself up in New York state near Ancram, check out Hillrock Estate. The building is over 200 years old, and the location is simply amazing. The young actress snapped a few pics and shared them with her followers on Instagram. It looks like she took a bottle home for her own personal bar.

“Once upon a time [at Hill Rock Estate Distillery],” Gayle said in the caption. “Last weekend, I got to spend some time at the most magical place with the most magical people, sipping the most magical drinks. Check out my stories tomorrow for a virtual tour of [Hillrock Estate Distillery] and if you’re in Ancram, NY, stop by. It’s straight out of a fairytale!”

Those views look priceless. I can only imagine what those whiskeys taste like. In one picture, Sami Gayle showed off whiskey varieties. There was the double cask rye, single malt, bourbon, and more. All of the whiskey types that anyone could ever want.

These whiskeys are going to be on the higher end of your typical purchase. With bottles hovering around the $100 mark. The bottles look great and if Sami had a good time, who is to say you won’t? I usually stay in the Kentucky-Tennessee variety, but New York might have something to offer here.

While out on the town with her pup, Sami Gayle skipped the whiskey and had a nice dinner date. Gayle loves her little dog, Licorice, and carries the fuzzy friend wherever she goes. To the dog park, out to dinner, to Mexic, and pretty much all over the world.

The Yorkie pup always looks like it is having a great time. Of course, any time that Sami posts about her little dog, fans go wild. If you want to get a good reaction online, then posting a little pup or a cute cat is always the way to go. Follow her on Instagram and you’ll see all of the Licorice posts you need in your life.

So, she hasn’t been on Blue Bloods in a while. But Sami Gayle likes whiskey, traveling, and doing all the things that make life a little more fun. Hopefully, we can all do a little more of that in our lives this year.