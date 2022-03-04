‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Where You Recognize Dino Arbogast From

Dino Arbogast was the Chief of the New York Police Department early in the run of Blue Bloods. But the actor who played him has been around.

John Ventimiglia played Arbogast between Seasons 2-4 on the CBS police drama. We have some information about his other work thanks to an article from Looper.

So, you might have seen the Blue Bloods actor on Law & Order. He made five appearances on episodes between 1994 and 2010. Yet he also showed up in 2007 on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and in 2013 on Law & Order: SVU.

‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Had Long Role On HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’

Who knows? He might show up on a revival of the OG show that airs on Thursday nights on NBC.

But if you are a fan of The Sopranos, then you know him as playing Artie Bucco. He was a childhood friend of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini. Bucco also owned an Italian restaurant frequented by various mobsters. Artie is portrayed as the everyman of the cast. But he also gets more jealous of the power and influences mobsters like Tony have.

The Blue Bloods actor was on there for the show’s whole run. Artie would go through a lot of down times as he tried proving his masculinity. He put his restaurant and his marriage at risk. Yet he does survive.

Ventimiglia Also Is Known From Film ‘Notorious,’ TV Series ‘Jessica Jones’

He made an appearance in the film Notorious in 2009 about the rapper Christopher Wallace a.k.a The Notorious B.I.G. Ventimiglia plays Detective Farelli, a police officer who tries to coax a confession out of a young Notorious B.I.G. after he is arrested for possession of an illegal firearm.

Notorious had mixed reactions upon its opening. The film did have its fans in late film critic Roger Ebert. He gave the film a good review. Notorious focused on the private, personal life of The Notorious B.I.G.

Did you know he also has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Yes! In fact, he was Detective Costa in the Marvel Netflix series Jessica Jones. For much of the series, Costa would serve as Jessica Jones’ (Krysten Ritter) primary contact within the NYPD.

Of course, while the Defenders characters like Jessica Jones have been absent from the Marvel scene ever since their shows were canceled by Netflix, recent developments in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye have seen this darker corner of the MCU pop up its head again.

Now, could Jessica Jones appear again on Disney+? Will Detective Costa return, too? Time will tell. Meanwhile, tune into Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 pm. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.