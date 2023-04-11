Bodies of Lotus Drummer Chuck Morris, Son Recovered 24 Days After Disappearance

Authorities have recovered the bodies of missing father and son who disappeared last month in Arkansas after a presumed kayaking accident, according to reports.

Charles “Chuck” Morris V, along with adult son Charles “Charley” Morris IV, went missing March 16 on Beaver Lake in the Ozark mountains during a spring break trip with family.

Chuck Morris, 47, was the longtime drummer for the band Denver-based, electronica jam band Lotus. His son, Charley, 20, was a college student at Ohio Wesleyan University. The pair went missing during an afternoon kayaking expedition, likely in part due to a heavy storm that rolled in and surprised the vacationers.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office credited “technology and efforts by all personnel” in finally recovering the bodies 24 days after their disappearance. Multiple bureaus from different states, as well as underwater search gear that can dive 180 feet, both contributed to the successful recovery.

“Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure,” a Benton County sheriff’s office post explained.

The Morris’ went missing in the Lost Bridge area of the lake east of Rogers, near Lost Bridge Village. They decided to go on the lake for a quick afternoon trip while Charley’s mother, Jennifer Thompson, and his sister, Amelia, 12, went into town.

Lotus will play three benefit concerts for the family of Chuck Morris

When Chuck and Charley never returned, Thompson said she assumed they had just decided to stay a bit later than planned. She eventually reported them missing to authorities.

Ohio Wesleyan memorialized Charley on their Instagram account.

“He will be remembered for his love for his family and the outdoors, his talent as a runner in cross country and track, his service as a Bishop Scholar tutor in local elementary schools, his dedication to his classwork, and his participation with OWU’s chamber orchestra,” said Ohio Wesleyan President Rock Jones in a message to campus. “Most of all, he will be remembered at OWU as a beloved friend.”

Other members of Lotus also kept concerned fans updated throughout the ordeal via Facebook. Often, the band would make appeals for manpower in aiding the search for drummer Morris. Now that everyone has received closure, they are planning a show to honor their friend and his son.

“Thank you all for the outpour of support from around the world – we feel it and love you just as much!” the band Lotus, which identifies its genre as “jam/electronica/house,” posted on its Instagram Sunday. “We look forward to meeting many of the Lotus fans at the upcoming benefit concerts in Denver, Harrisburg, and New York.”

“While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people,” the band said in a previous post.