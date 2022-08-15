Brantley Gilbert To Go on Tour With Five Finger Death Punch in Bold Crossover

Sometimes, country music needs a little bit of heavy metal. Brantley Gilbert is joining Five Finger Death Punch on tour, and I’m excited. Outsiders, this is the kinda thing that we should see more of. There is more in common between country and rock fans than most think. People tend to listen to more than one kind of music, after all. So, this ambitious crossover just might work out in the end.

This seems like a good gamble for both parties involved. I could see a lot of Brantley Gilbert fans getting into 5FDP after catching a live show. They are a band that instills energy and excitement into a crowd, and most importantly, they like to have a good time.

Brantley Gilbert Announces Tour

The fanbases are actually very familiar with one another. These two acts have worked together in the past on “Blue on Black,” and this is a continuation of that partnership.

“This is going to be EPIC!!” the country singer said on Instagram. “So excited to announce the guys from [5FDP] and I are headed out on TOUR! [BGNation] members get first access to tickets and VIP packages starting Tuesday at 10am. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10am.” Those dates are for this week.

Meanwhile, in their own post, Five Finger Death Punch revealed to their fans the new tour dates and addition.

“5FDP fans are familiar with [Brantley Gilbert] as we previously collaborated on our remake of [Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s] song ‘Blue on Black’ – While working on that song Kenny Wayne Shepherd himself jumped in and also the legendary [Brian May]… creating a multiple cross-genre collaboration. The song became a #1 hit single and was in support of the [Gary Sinise Foundation] benefiting Veterans.”

Sounds like a good time.

Fans Are Ready for This Tour

If you look at Brantley Gilbert’s replies on Instagram, it is clear where his fans fall on this. They LOVE it. It just feels like two groups that fit together despite their genre differences. If you had to take two fanbases, one country, and one heavy rock, and make them match – this is what you would ideally want.

Throughout the country music singer’s replies were comments about excitement and anticipation. We know where they stand, but what about 5FDP fans? Well, it’s a lot of the sea. It seems that these fans have really taken to Gilbert, or perhaps they just happen to fall into both camps. However, there are more naysayers in the replies over there than Gilbert’s.

The top complaint is that these two aren’t going to more dates and cities. Imagine that. Fans want to see these two on the stage live, and while there are a lot of great shows lined out, some fans might have to travel a little more than they would have hoped.