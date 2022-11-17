Britney Spears’ Husband, Others Join Cast of New ‘Lioness’ Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind the wildly popular neo-western drama series, Yellowstone is gearing up to release yet another TV series on the Paramount + network. This series which is titled Lioness is based on the real-life circumstances surrounding a CIA program. Previously, Lioness showrunners made the announcement that the series had brought in major cast members, Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, and James Jordan. Showrunners also initially cast LaMonica Garrett, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, and Jonah Wharton in the upcoming series.

Now, Sheridan and the rest of the Lioness team are sharing big news as they add new cast members to the series. Among these stars is Sam Asghari. Asghari is the husband of the “princess of pop,” Britney Spears.

Asghari And Others Are Joining The Lioness Cast Rounding Out The List Of Stars Set To Play In The Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Series

In this new Taylor Sheridan series, Asghari portrays a man named Kamal. He is the brother of one of the show’s key players. Kamal is described as an “inveterate, unapologetic womanizer.”

Also joining the cast are Reasonable Doubt’s Carla Mansour and former Blacklist star Adam Budron. Budron holds a regular guest-starring role in the series. Budron’s character, Sami is quoted as being “part of a coterie of wealthy friends,” reports note. Mansour portrays one of “Kamal’s many exes,” Malika. Donovan’s Errol Meade is the husband of one of the show’s key characters. Errol Meade is a “smart financial wheeler-dealer,” early descriptions note.

Sam Asghari is being represented by a variety of agencies. These include Anonymous Content, Momentum Talent and Literary Agency, and finally, BAC Talent. Companies representing Mansour include Aqua Talent Agency and CSP Management. The A-List Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment rep Budron.

Sheridan’s Series Follows A CIA Undercover Program

Lioness is based on the real-life undercover CIA program of the same name. The series follows Laysla De Oliveira’s character Cruz Manuelos. Manuelos is a “rough around the edges” Marine recruit joining the CIA-led Lioness Engagement Team. De Oliveira’s character is a very “passionate recruit.” Cruz Manuelos is entering the program as a brand-new agent. Cruz Manuelos’s character is brought into the team to “help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Zoe Saldaña portrays the character baned “Joe” in Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness. Joe is the program’s chief. As the Chief of the Lioness station, Saldana’s Joe is in charge of training Manuelos as well as managing the operative. Eventually leading her in the undercover missions.