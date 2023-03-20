Brothers Osborne Drop Out of ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert For 2 Very Special Reasons

Country group Brothers Osborne recently canceled their appearance at Monday night’s (March 20) Love Rising concert in Nashville. The fraternal duo of John and T.J. Osborne were supposed to perform alongside Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams and others.

Family comes first, though. On the group’s Instagram page, guitarist John announced that his wife is about to give birth “any second now.”

“Lucie (Lucie Silvas) is a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital bed as I type this,” he says.

To add to the excitement, the couple announced they were actually expecting two bundles of joy back in November. This latest post revealed the Osborne twin babies’ names are Maybelle and Arthur; according to John, the twins also “picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced.”

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas’ pregnancy reveal came right on the heels of the Brothers Osborne winning a CMA Award. He’d later spill to the media that he had no real intention of revealing his wife was pregnant on that stage — it just slipped out.

“Wynonna was standing next to us,” he said. “We never prepare a speech. We never expect to win. And then I looked over and saw Lucie in the corner of my eye … something welled up [in me] and I just wanted to tell the world.”

The twins are the first children for John and British wife Lucie, who is also a singer-songwriter in Nashville. Some other famous country musician couples who have recently given birth include Sam Hunt + wife Hannah, Luke Combs + wife Nicole, and Jake Hoot + wife Brittney.

Love Rising is a benefit show for Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The concert came together after activist groups deemed several pieces of recent Tennessee legislation as anti-LGBTQIA+.