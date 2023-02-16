Bruce Springsteen Cracks Guitar Tech in the Head After Launching His Telecaster Across Stage: VIDEO

Not quite the experience anyone was expecting, Bruce Springsteen reportedly hit a guitar tech in the head after launching his telecaster across the stage during one of his recent shows.

In a clip of the performance in Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena on February 3rd, Springsteen throws his instrument at his long-time tech Kevin Buell. After watching Buell get hit, Springsteen makes sure he’s okay and resumes the show. Bruce declares “One man down” before resuming the show. According to Guitar World, Bruce has done the guitar-throwing feature countless times over the years.

The newly-surfaced video comes just days after Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band announced additional summer and fall 2023 tour dates. Pitchfork reported that the North American performance will take place in August, September, November, and December.

However, there’s been some chatter about the shows’ high ticket prices. Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, addressed the situation by stating, “In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing. We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others.”

Landau also stated that regardless of the commentary about a “modest” number of tickets with a $1,000 or more price tag, the group’s average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range. “I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

As a result of Springsteen’s high price tickets, the fanzine Backstreets has decided to shut down as a response to the prices being too high for many of its readers.

Bruce Springsteen Reveals He ‘Can’t Imagine’ Retiring From Music

During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Bruce Springsteen opened up about his exciting career and whether or not he is planning to slow down anytime soon.

“I can’t imagine [retiring], you know?” Springsteen admitted. “I mean if I got to a place where I was incapacitated or something but up until then I think I’m [done].”

However, Springsteen said he wasn’t sure if he is always going to be doing three-hours shows. “But I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do. The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to. I can’t imagine retirement, no.”

Along with discussing his career, Bruce said he considers himself lucky to be a successful musician. “I bumped into the luckiest job in the world,” he declared. The famous musician went on to add, “Because they paid me a fortune for something I would’ve done for free.”