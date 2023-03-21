Bruce Springsteen Fans Sound Off on Ticket Prices that ‘Cost as Much as a Mortgage Payment’

The hardest working man in show-business has quietly become one of the highest-priced tickets in town, as well.

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band recently kicked off their first tour in six years; and considering the whole ensemble is now in their early 70s, who knows how much longer they’ll continue touring. The ticket market seems to understand that demand for this tour could get extreme, and as such, Ticketmaster has raised ticket prices as high as $5,000 per seat in some markets.

Ticketmaster relies on an algorithm-based pricing model called “dynamic pricing.” The program fluctuates prices in real time based on supply and demand.

Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, said despite a few outliers (like Buffalo’s $5,000 ticket, the next stop on the tour), the pricing model works well. He said the average price for a Springsteen ticket in most markets currently sits around a “fair” $200 apiece.

However, many working class fans who appreciate Bruce’s working class image feel like ticket prices have inflated beyond their means.

“[Seeing ticket prices] felt like a sucker punch,” Donna Gray, from Connecticut, said.

Gray told reporters that she shares a special connection to The Boss. She also said she looks to him as a mentor of sorts and has used his music to help her through hard times over the years.

“[He’s] someone whose catalog of music I use as a blueprint for my emotions, my life situations, celebrations and sorrow,” she said. “I even tied a song to my mother’s passing.”

Other fans echoed the sentiment, claiming that Bruce Springsteen’s prices are out of character

“It’s just so out of character for what he was. He was supposed to be this guy who writes about Youngstown and writes about the working-class guy and gives money to food banks,” Kevin Farrell, a Sea Grift, New Jersey native told HellGateNYC, calling the pricing “tone deaf.”

“Now with this ticket pricing he seems to be either unaware or doesn’t care that people are left behind. To me, and other people like me – we feel betrayed.” Farrell, who says he’s seen Springsteen before, claims he’s never spent more than $250 for a ticket. And if he did pay that much, the seat was superb.

“I was so disgusted by the entire process that I said, ‘I’m not buying a ticket. This is just wrong,” he added.

Based on a Rolling Stone interview he did last year, it sounds like Springsteen has become a victim of his own generational goodwill toward fans.

The singer told the rock mag last year: “For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans. This time I told them, ‘Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.’ So that’s what happened. That’s what they did.”

Another super fan, Julie Chazanoff from Mount Kisco, said Tampa tickets are “insane.”

“These tickets are insane. I’m holding some in my basket and they’re absolutely a mortgage payment,” Chazanoff said. “I was almost crying at that point.”