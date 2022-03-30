Bruce Willis Announces Degenerative Brain Condition Diagnosis, Will Be ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting

Bruce Willis is going to step away from acting. The iconic actor was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition called aphasia. His eldest daughter, Rumer, announced the news on her personal Instagram account on Wednesday.

She wrote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Rumer and the family revealed that Bruce has been going through health issues previously. She does not go into detail as to what that has entailed, but she and the family do confirm that he has the disease and that his acting days are over.

The message continued, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn”

Aphasia is a brain condition that affects one’s ability to read or write, including issues with language and speaking. This condition is also commonly a result of another issue, like a stroke, head trauma, or a brain tumor, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is a developing story…

Bruce Willis Spends Time with Family on Thanksgiving

One could only imagine what the Willis family is going through at the moment. Thankfully, their family bonds appear to be quite strong as Willis, 67-years-old, navigates this difficult time following his diagnosis. It is imperative to be present. That is one of the things Willis said that Rumer mentioned in the Instagram story. That Bruce liked to encourage those to “live it up” because you never know when these kinds of things pop up. You just never know.

However, his wife, Emma posted an awesome photo of their family on Thanksgiving a few months back. She wrote, “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future. So I’ll go first. In this very moment, I’m grateful for my family. What about you? #happythanksgivng #stayblessed #gratitude.”

It was a sweet note and a reminder that Bruce Willis has a great family unit around him during this difficult time.