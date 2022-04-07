Bruce Willis Pictured With Wife For First Time Since Aphasia Diagnosis and Retirement

Bruce Willis and his wife appeared to be enjoying a beautiful, albeit normal, kind of day by a bubbling creek somewhere in the mountains. The couple’s daughter also was with them.

It all was documented in photos posted by Bruce’s wife, Emma. She shared a short video clip and some snapshots that appeared to show a recent family outing.

“Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Willis’ wife captioned the photo. She added the hashtag #offthegrid. The video clip appeared with her Instagram stories.

Daughter Snapped Photos of Bruce Willis and Wife, Emma

It all looked so peaceful and relaxed. It’s still difficult to fathom that Willis, 67, needed to retire from acting because of a condition that prevents him from communicating. His fellow stars have been sending him their support.

Late last month, Willis’ oldest daughter, Rumer, announced the heartbreaking news about her father’s medical condition. He suffers from aphasia. The condition affects a person’s ability to speak and write, even process what they’re hearing or reading.

Rumer wrote: “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

She added: “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

In the photos with his wife, Bruce Willis looks like he’s living it up his way, soaking up both the beauty and strength of his surroundings.

Report Said Willis Tries to be Self Sufficient

Meanwhile, a report in US Weekly quoted a family source about Bruce Willis, his wife, ex-wife Demi Moore and family.

“He’s blessed to have them on hand,” the family insider said. “They’re all pulling together and that’s what matters.”

The insider added: “Emma, the girls and Demi are all united in being there for Bruce and ensuring he has the best possible treatment.

“Mercifully, he’s extremely self-sufficient at this point in time. They’re not taking anything for granted, but there’s a balance needed since he wants this handled with the minimum of fuss and is selfless to a fault about handling as much as he can.”

The family had some normalcy last week, when they helped Bruce and Emma’s daughter, Mabel, celebrate her 10th birthday. Mabel was the one who took the photos of her mother and dad.

Bruce Willis has two daughters with wife Emma. He and Demi Moore are the parents of three grown daughters.