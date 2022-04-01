Bruce Willis Receives Message of Support From ‘Pulp Fiction’ Co-Star John Travolta After Aphasia Diagnosis

Earlier this week, Bruce Willis’ family shared a heartbreaking statement: the “Die Hard” star was recently diagnosed with aphasia. As aphasia affects the area of the brain that controls speech and comprehension, Willis announced his decision to retire from his more than 40-year acting career.

Upon learning of the diagnosis, fans and colleagues took to social media to express their love for the treasured actor. One such colleague was Bruce Willis’ close friend and multi-film co-star, John Travolta.

Beneath two throwback images of the actors posing together, John Travolta wrote a touching message to his old friend. “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking,” Travolta writes. “Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”

John Travolta, Other Friends and Family Show Support for Bruce Willis

After nearly half a century in Hollywood, it’s no surprise that Bruce Willis has made his fair share of friends. The tear-jerking post from Pulp Fiction star John Travolta was just one in a deluge of loving, supportive messages that poured in when Bruce Willis’ diagnosis was made public.

It began with an Instagram post penned by Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, ex-wife, Demi Moore, and five daughters. “Bruce’s amazing supporters,” the post reads. “As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family,” the statement continued. “And we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Award-winning director, M. Night Shyamalan, shared his thoughts regarding his childhood hero, Bruce Willis. “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis,” Shyamalan writes. “I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.”

Bruce Willis’ The Whole Nine Yards co-star, Matthew Perry, sent a warm message to the action star as well. “Dear Bruce Willis,” he writes. “I’m so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you’re still the coolest man I’ve met in my entire life. You will remain in my prayers for a long long time.”