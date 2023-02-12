Bryan Cranston Thinks He’d Be Perfect Casting For a Willie Nelson Biopic

At some point, there will be a Willie Nelson biopic. When the time comes, Bryan Cranston believes he’s the man for the job. In a recent interview with NME, the Breaking Bad alum was asked if there’s a musician he’d ever like to portray in a film. The “On the Road Again” country music legend was the first choice to spring to the actor.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Willie Nelson comes to mind,” Cranston told the outlet. He pointed to a few physical characteristics he shares with Willie. “The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that,” the Godzilla star quipped. ” So I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup.”

Indeed, Cranston actually does favor Nelson a bit, with sandy ginger hair and the capability to grow a great beard (the new season of Your Honor is a testament to that). At 66, Cranston might be a bit too old to play the 89-year-old music icon starting out as a young musician in the 1950s. Still, with a little movie magic, who knows? At age 80, 1923 star Harrison Ford is playing a younger version of Indiana Jones this summer via the smoke and mirrors of Hollywood.

However, it’s not just the similarities in appearance that makes Willie appeal to Cranston. “Willie’s had a fascinating career — as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture],” he added. “That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

Bryan Cranston might be in luck. The new documentary Willie Nelson and Family recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. Filmmakers Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman co-directed the five-part docuseries. After observing how well their movie turned out, it sounds like Nelson has become more receptive to having a biopic based on himself as well.

“I never imagined we’d be doing a documentary about him because he never really wanted a documentary made about him,” Moverman told The Hollywood Reporter. He then went on to point out that Nelson is also “interested” in a biopic.

“[Nelson’s] had time to reflect over the pandemic,” Moverman continued. “He’s been very careful. He’s almost 90 years old. He lost his sister, who was 91, recently. She’s in the movie and she’s a huge part of his life. So he believes in a lot of inspiring things, and he is a big reincarnation guy. He’s seeing something right now that makes sense to him, and I think he’s very open to a biopic.”

So you never know; a Willie Nelson biopic starring Bryan Cranston might be here sooner rather than later.