Budweiser’s Four New Clydesdale Foals Are Hosting a Super Bowl Party … and It’s Already Sold Out

Following the news that Budweiser’s new Clydesdale horses will not be part of its Super Bowl ad this year, the beverage company is now planning to host a party that will honor the four stallions… and it’s already sold out.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to the event’s description, Football and Foals – SBLVII Watch Party will take place at the Warm Spring’s Ranch in Boonville, Missouri from Sunday (February 12th). “Enjoy an ice-cold AB product in the Barn while you cheer on your favorite team,” the description reads. “With 4 TVs to watch from, you will not miss one minute of the action! Between plays, take a photo with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales!”

Tickets to the event also allow attendees to be one of the first to meet the 2023 foals before tour season begins.

During this year’s big NFL game, Kevin Bacon will be narrating Budweiser’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial, Six Degrees of Budweiser. This is notably an inspiration for Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. As previously reported, the ad is featuring six real-life individuals that end up passing around a six-pack of the beverage company’s beer.

Speaking about the new ad, Bacon stated, “It wasn’t until I actually saw the spot that I said to myself, ‘Oh, that’s right. A six-pack is six degrees of connection.’ I didn’t even think to myself, ‘Oh, of course, they’re coming to me.’ I just thought they wanted me because of my voice.”

Budweiser’s New Clydesdale Horses Were Born in January 2023

In a statement to Atlanta’s Fox 5, Warm Springs Ranch issued a statement revealing more details about the Clydesdale foals. The ranch stated the four horses’ names are Barron, Sergeant, Stinger and Razor. They were born in January 2023.

The caretakers at the ranch also shared in the statement that the new horses have been enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. At birth, Clydesdale foals stand approximately three feet tall and weigh around 150 pounds. They can walk within hours of being born. By the time they reach adulthood, the horses will be around six feet tall and weigh at 2,000 pounds.

“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch, stated. She also spoke about the party going on at the ranch during Super Bowl Sunday. “Now is your chance to meet these little guys before they grow up and become famous!”

The price for the party tickets was $100 a piece. The event quickly sold out. All attendees are required to be 21 years and older. The ticket price covered meeting the 2023 foals as well as getting a picture with them. Appetizers as well as dinner and two 16oz beers are covered as well.