Carrie Underwood Mourns Loretta Lynn’s Death, Reveals ‘Favorite’ Memory of Her

Coal Miner’s Daughter turned country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully at her Hurricane Mills home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. After the news broke, many have flooded social media with their personal tributes and condolences. From Dolly Parton to Kid Rock, many in the industry are sharing deeply sentimental stories about their experiences with the queen of country music. For instance, fellow female country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood is also revealing her favorite memory of Loretta Lynn.

The “American Idol” singer took to Instagram to share the heartfelt moment: “The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career,” she began her post. “I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress.. laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done…”

In her post, she included a gorgeous pic of Lynn. It shows her at the Ryman donning an old-fashioned red dress with white cowboy boots. She was photographed standing in the pews, holding her iconic acoustic guitar.

Underwood added: “This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.”

Underwood collaborated with Loretta Lynn for her 50th album anniversary

Although they came from different classes in the country music universe, the two joined forces when they collaborated along with Reba McEntire for the single, “Stil Woman Enough,” for the country legend’s 50th studio album in 2021.

Before, both McEntire and Underwood both paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of Lynn’s iconic, long-winded career.

Still Woman Enough marked Lynn’s fourth album since that compilation, and the title track’s bridge also calls out her career’s timelessness. “It ain’t your age; it’s your state of mind,” the trio sing proudly.

Underwood added in her tribute: “Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her. And also with her…in some of the most special moments of my career.” She added, “She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced.”

On Tuesday, Lynn’s family said in a statement that she died at her home in Tennessee.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read. They also asked for privacy as they grieved and said a memorial would be announced later.