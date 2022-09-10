Charlie Hunnam Speaks Out About His First TV Return Since ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Charlie Hunnam is most well-known for his starring role as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. The fan-favorite actor is returning to TV, making it his first time since the show ended.

Hunnam portrayed Jax Teller in the drama series. The synopsis for the show reads: “Jackson “Jax” Teller, who is initially the vice president and subsequently the president of the club. After discovering a manifesto written by his late father, John, who previously led the club, he begins to question himself, his relationships, and the club. Love, brotherhood, loyalty, betrayal, and redemption are consistent themes throughout the show.”

The show was a hit, and ran for 7 seasons from 2008-2014. Now, Hunnam stars as Lin Ford in the upcoming Apple TV show, Shantaram. The promo photo, showing Hunnam’s character leaned up against a motorcycle, looks right out of Sons of Anarchy, but he says the shows couldn’t be more different.

“I thought that was very cheeky that Apple released that image as the first image,” Hunnam told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m on a motorcycle in the show for approximately two minutes maximum over the course of 12 hours, so I hope people don’t get too excited thinking that this is some sort of Sons of Anarchy in India, because that’s not what we’re delivering. The show is so radically different and the characters are so radically different.”

Shantaram is based on a book of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. The synopsis reads: “A heroin addict incarcerated for a robbery escapes prison and reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of Bombay; his ties to the crime underworld there lead him to Afghanistan, where he partners with a mob boss locked in a battle with Russian criminals.”

Charlie Hunnam Talks About New Series

“I was really a kid when I started Sons, although that grew into feeling quite proud of some of the work that I did in the later seasons,” Hunnam said. “I’m just a different person now. I’m north of 40 now, and I’ve been taking stock of who I am and who I would like to be, and the work that I do is certainly an element of that. I think it was an important step for me to challenge myself in those ways. It was very rewarding to push myself out of my comfort zone with this project — I’ve never worked as hard on anything as I’ve worked on this, so I’m nervous and just really excited to see what the reaction will be.”

This is the actor’s first series regular role since Sons of Anarchy. Entertainment Weekly reports that Hunnam “didn’t take the decision lightly.” He told the publication that he needed a break from the “rigor” of the filming and the routine of playing the same character for that long of a time. However, now he’s back, and excited for this project.

Shantaram premieres on October 14 and will consist of 10 episodes.