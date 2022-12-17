Charlie Hunnam’s Apple TV+ Show Canceled, It’s Time to Figure Out a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reboot

Sadly, Apple TV+’s drama series “Shantaram,” starring “Sons of Anarchy” alum Charlie Hunnam, will not be returning for another season. According to reports, the Season 1 finale, aired on Dec. 16. It also acted as the series finale.

The series, based on Gregory David Roberts’ novel, was shot across two continents. Unfortunately, its production was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

After filming just two episodes, production took a break in late February 2020 due to the pandemic. Since the show was filmed in multiple countries, the show could not resume filming the other episodes until over a year later in May 2021.

The show centers around Lin Ford, played by Hunnam, in the 1980s. He manages to escape a maximum-security prison in Australia and later becomes a doctor in the slums of India. He later finds himself involved with a local mafia and uses his counterfeiting talent to fight against the Russian troops as they invade Afghanistan.

At the same time, he falls in love with a woman named Karla, played by Antonia Desplat. As the show plays out, he realizes he must decide between freedom and love.

In addition to Hunnam and Desplat, the show also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

How Charlie Hunnam felt about the potential for a season 2 of “Shantaram”

Before Apple TV+ picked up the series, other people tried to turn Roberts’ novel into screen projects. For instance, famed actor Johnny Depp attempted to turn it into a movie franchise.

As for Charlie Hunnam, he is just as perplexed as the fans when it comes to his character’s ending. As viewers know, the series ended with a major cliffhanger, leaving fans scratching their heads. According to reports, the “Sons of Anarchy” actor is just as confused. In a recent interview, he opened up about the potential for Season 2.

“I don’t know what conversations are going on about a second season. I don’t even know if there even are any conversations going on at this point about a second season,” he revealed in the interview.

He added: “It’s a weird thing — streaming platforms work in a completely different way than traditional television networks, which is [by a] really very clear arithmetic: If a show is getting big numbers and can justify generating large ad revenue, then it’s pretty much a given that it’ll come back. I don’t quite know what the arithmetic within streaming platforms are to justify whether a show comes back. Nobody ever really knows what [the viewership] is because most of the streaming platforms are very reticent to publish exactly what the viewership is of shows.”