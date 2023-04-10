Check Out the Trailer for New Reality Adventure Series, ‘I Survived Bear Grylls’

Adventure reality star Bear Grylls is challenging individuals with his latest game show series I Survived Bear Grylls. The new show will officially debut Thursday, May 18 on TBS.

Grylls, a survival expert and former soldier, hosts the new series, which bridges the gap between survival and game show genres. Instead of rescuing himself from another wild situation, Bear is flipping the script on some contestants.

In each episode, the survivalist will show competitors his skills and then leave them to it — all in an effort to see if America’s “armchair adventurers” can adapt to real conditions and survive. And in true bear Grylls fashion, contestants will certainly have to eat some…shall we say…strange foods.

The series will unfold a bit like Survivor, with contestants leaving one-by-one until a sole contestant can proclaim that they alone ‘survived Bear Grylls.’

Joining Bear for the 8-episode series is his co-host, Jordan Conley, a comedian who will oversee the madness.

Bear Grylls has made a career out of taking people to the edge of their comfort zones

The celebrity survivalist gave an interview last year in which he shed some light on his hectic, but adventure-filled life. At the time, Grylls was hosting a similar concept show called Running Wild, in which celebrities took part in the challenges of survival instead of regular Americans.

“Rob Riggle is a former U.S. Marine, but even he had a moment [in the Great Basin Desert, airing August 22] that took him to the edge,” Grylls said when asked which celeb had it the hardest on Running Wild. “We all have our edges. I try to adapt each journey for the ambition and skill of the guest. Ashton Kutcher loves the jungle and wanted to be pushed beyond what most people would enjoy. He did amazingly [in Costa Rica, August 8]. This season feels like it has it all — jumping out of planes, eating crickets, crossing alligator-infested swamps — and the guests were truly inspirational for me to lead.”

As for the most stressful episode to film, Grylls recalled having to trigger an avalanche in order to clear a path.

“Every episode has its moments. That’s the wild for you — it’s highly unpredictable. With Simu Liu, we went to the Canadian Rockies and had to trigger an avalanche to clear a path. This can be extremely dangerous. That journey [airing August 1] ended with us both in a frozen river in our underpants in zero degrees. But Simu was 100 percent up for the challenge,” he shared.

I Survived Bear Grylls premieres Thursday, May 18, on TBS.