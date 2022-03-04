‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Discusses Why Jesse Spencer Left the Show

We know that Jesse Spencer has left the Chicago Fire world with his character Matt Casey. Co-star Daniel Kyri talks about why he did.

Kyri plays firefighter Daniel Ritter on the NBC first-responder drama. He offers some thoughts about Spencer’s departure in a chat with Looper.

For those that don’t know, Spencer left Chicago Fire in October 2021. The actor said he left due to “other things” that he wanted to do. One of those was family. He did not offer up any more than that point.

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Points Out That Actors Do Have Lives Beyond Work

“The thing that I feel like a lot of people may forget, and I feel like I can attest to this …,” Kyri said. “One of the things that’s always important to note is that, as much as we love doing this job and dedicating ourselves to the craft of storytelling and being a part of this show, we do all still have lives that are outside of our work life, as well.”

“There are times when we might have to move on for whatever personal reason,” the Chicago Fire actor said. “That doesn’t make it less difficult for those of us who are a part of what he helped build. Jesse is the consummate professional, but I think what’s more valuable than that is that he was such a powerful and caring and intentional leader on our set.”

Kyri also said that he misses having Spencer around and his “antics.” The actor also said of Spencer: “He would whip out a ukulele or guitar and be fiddling around on it. So, I miss that element of it too, but it’s understandable.”

Kyri Says He Respects Spencer’s Decision To Leave Show

“He’s got stuff he’s got to do, and you can’t help but say, ‘I respect you and I wish you well and all the best and we’re really going to miss you,'” Kyri said. “That’s what’s true. It’s been an adjustment for everybody, cast and crew alike. He’s got big, big shoes.”

But the fact that Spencer had been around since the show’s first episode means something. Casey was a tough one, for sure, but he had a tender heart.

The storyline had Casey leaving Chicago to go to Oregon and take care of a fallen firefighter’s sons. Spencer watched the One Chicago franchise grow and grow.

Yet actors like Kyri, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, and David Eigenberg are still around on the show. While relatively new to acting, Kyri brings wit and warmth to Ritter. The firefighter hangs out with Blake Gallo, played by Alberto Rosende, and Violet Mikami, played by Hanako Greensmith.