‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Calls It ‘Disconcerting’ That Fans Don’t Like His Character

Steven Weber is an actor who has been around on TV for a long time. He’s on Chicago Med these days and wishes fans liked him more.

Well, he wishes that they would like his character more, to be exact. The veteran actor plays Dr. Dean Archer on the NBC drama. Yet he talks about some of the challenges he faces in being in the role. Weber talked about this in an interview with Looper.

“Listen,” Weber said. “I’m starting to hear from people and fans of the show that Dean is not particularly liked, and that’s a little disconcerting coming from a guy like me who has worked all his life specifically to be liked.”

‘Chicago Med’ Star Knows That It’s A Challenge To Inject ‘Heart and Soul’

“I know that he comes off a certain way, so the challenge is for me to try to inject a little heart and soul underneath,” the Chicago Med star said. Weber sees Archer as a “good guy” and hopes fans will see that part of him, too.

“He’s a bit of a mystery,” Weber said. “He can be very short with people. Certainly, in the beginning, when we saw him, he made some choices that were really questionable. I think the show has softened him a little bit, but he’s still not immediately likable.”

Weber said that Archer “has proven himself as a person who has a heart, even though it might be encased in a lot of armor.” How can those fans find goodness instead of distaste for Archer?

“It’s hard,” Weber said of his Chicago Med character. “Because, like so many people in this world today, he’s seen a lot … He’s not just a wrinkled, mean, ticked-off guy. He’s got some layers to him, and in the upcoming episodes, we will begin to see those layers revealed.

Weber Has Been Around In Different Roles For 40 Years

“I don’t think the writers and the show would have spent as much time on keeping Dean around,” he said. “If they weren’t going to reveal some stuff about him, the why’s and the wherefores that make him such a pain in the ass half the time.”

Weber has been around for 40 years in the TV and entertainment world. Remember when he played Brian Hackett on Wings? What about his turn as Jack Torrance on the TV miniseries The Shining?

There are many more in the Weber resume. As Archer, Weber finds himself being both a good guy and a bad guy at times. See, he’s a former Naval surgeon who has PTSD from seeing combat action.

Archer is a skilled medic with a dubious way of doing things. Weber joined Chicago Med in Season 6.