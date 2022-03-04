‘Chicago PD’ Star LaRoyce Hawkins Discusses His Inspiration To Play a Cop

Starring on Chicago PD is much more than just an acting gig for LaRoyce Hawkins. It’s a chance for him to serve a community that he deeply cares about.

That’s right, Outsiders — we’re talking about the man who plays Officer Kevin Atwater in the NBC police drama Chicago PD. The show follows the uniformed patrol officers of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. They are responsible for bringing down the criminals who commit the city’s major street offenses.

As for Officer Atwater, he is a uniformed patrol officer. You may recall that he was Burgess’ former partner before he was promoted to the Intelligence Unit. While we don’t know very much about his personal life or family on the show, LaRoyce Hawkins has given us an insight into his personal life in real life. He even opened up to Looper in an interview and spoke about what and who inspires him whenever he puts on his police badge.

His top inspiration is all of his ancestors who were taken too soon at the hands of the police.

“I’m inspired by a few things. It’s a layered inspiration,” he told the outlet. “I’m inspired by some of our ancestors whose lives have been taken at the mercy of police brutality. The lack of empathy in this uniform.”

‘Chicago PD’ Star Also Inspired by His Former Basketball Coach

Next up on the Chicago PD star’s list of inspirations is his high school basketball coach. It goes without saying that his coach helped train him to be a great basketball player. But he also helped guide him in life and helped teach him how to be a man. It turns out that his coach was also a police officer as his main job.

“I’m just as inspired by my basketball coach, who [during] my freshman and sophomore year, I know was an active police officer while he was coaching us,” the Chicago native explained. “He always coached us with an integrity. With a character that I know is the reason why later on in his career, he became a detective. He was the same detective that fought on the case for my little cousin who got arrested and was taken by gun violence.”

The 33-year-old said that he is grateful for all of the different ways he is connected to the job.

“There’s a cycle here that I’m connected to in more ways than one. I’m connected to the good, the bad, and the ugly, and in ways that I’m honestly grateful for, because that I’ve been around long enough to keep on pouring into that cup, because I know it’s not going to last forever. I’m having more fun than I ever have because I’m finding new ways to layer these stories that we’re given with that real connection.”