Chris Pratt Celebrates Massive Movie Premiere With Weekend Full of Goats, Bass Fishing, and Shed Hunting

Following the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt celebrated the film’s quick success by spending the weekend with goats as well as bass fishing and shed hunting.

Pratt detailed his adventurous weekend in his latest Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who checked out The Super Mario Bros. Movie this weekend! If you haven’t yet, do!” Pratt declared the post. He then said to celebrate the film’s exciting premiere, he held a baby goat, caught a couple of bass, found a blacktail shed, drank some coffee, and hung out with his brother in an A-frame he and his girlfriend refurbished.

“Got teased because [brother’s] Lindsay actually found the shed not me but I took a picture like I found it. Am I jealous? Yes. But would I tell her that? No,” Chris Pratt continued. The actor then quoted Psalm 23. “He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to still water.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theaters on April 5th. PEOPLE reports that the animated film has already secured $204.6 million, while the overseas earnings stand at $173 million across 70 markets. Starring alongside Pratt in the film are Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and Jack Black.

Chris Pratt Says His 10-Year-Old Son Jack Freaked Out Over the Actor Being Mario

While speaking to PEOPLE at The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiere, Chris Pratt spoke about how his 10-year-old son reacted to him being Mario.

“[He] really freaked out,” Pratt stated. The actor also said that his son already saw the film and was thrilled. “He loves it. He took all his friends and he really freaked out. My daughters are [a] little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they’ll think their dad is cool.”

Pratt also spoke to Variety about how he changed his former Mario voice because it sounded too much like Tony Soprano from HBO’s The Sopranos. “For a minute, I walked in and they were like, ‘That’s a little New Jersey. You’re doing a Tony Soprano thing,’” he said. “[The voice] was a really exciting and daunting challenge.”

When asked about signing on the film, Pratt and his co-star Charlie Day immediately said yes. “Didn’t even ask, ‘What’s the deal? What’s the story?’ ‘Yes, I’m in.’ And then we had to really dig in and figure out…are they Italian? Are they American?”

Day went on to add that he and Pratt actually tried different things and voices. “Every now and then they would say, ‘Charlie, maybe a little less “Goodfellas” in this one’ — I’m like, ‘Alright! I think you’re wrong, but fine!’ — until they landed on something they liked.”