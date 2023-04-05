Chris Pratt Credits Strong Christian Faith for Happy Marriage: ‘God Has a Fast-Forward Button’

Actor Chris Pratt credits his faith and finding new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for helping him navigate some “broken” times.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Pratt admitted to “really struggling” in the wake of his 2018 divorce to actress Anna Faris. The Super Mario Bros. star said that his faith in God helped “fast-forward” the pain and turn his life back in the right direction.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I met Katherine — now it’s been five, six years ago,” the 43-year-old said on the show. “God has a fast-forward button, you know. When it’s right — boom — you’re hit. You fall in love, you get married.”

“Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great,” he continued, adding that “there was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken.”

.@supermariomovie star @prattprattpratt reveals that he was sneaking glances at his now wife, @KSchwarzenegger, in church before meeting her. pic.twitter.com/HaAbAB78mS — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 4, 2023

Pratt said his winding road to finding a higher power put him in the position to meet the right woman at the right time.

“For me, [it was] my own journey finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, ‘Please save me,’ and feeling saved. And then shortly later, [I met] the woman of my dreams,” he explained.

“It’s all about timing. There’s a perfect plan out there for you. And I think you have to have faith. The minute you have faith, it falls into place,” added Pratt.

Chris Pratt married the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in 2019

The actor also admitted that he and his now-wife met at church, and that even noticing her helped him feel better in the moment.

“We met at a church,” Pratt told Barrymore. “I was in the front row of church — which is like, you kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Woah, who’s that?’ at church. You know what I mean? But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing. Come on, I’m broken, help me. But who’s that?’

“So we kinda hit it off. And we didn’t start dating right away, but we met there and later on, ended up going out.”

When asked about the pair’s chemistry, Pratt acknowledged that they fell in love quickly.

“It was just there. It was like, ‘OK.’ It all made sense,” he explained. “You know when you’re doing a puzzle, and there’s a piece, and you’re like, ‘I’m certain that’s the piece’ and then you jam it, and it looks like it should be the piece [but then] you’re like like, ‘Oh it’s that one,’” he said of his relationship with Schwarzenegger. “It just fits together. You’re like, ‘Oh, it fits because it was the piece that was made to fit there.’ It felt like that.”

The happy couple tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., in June 2019. Since then, they have welcomed two daughters together: Lyla, 2, and 11-month-old Eloise. Pratt also shares a 10-year-old son with his ex, Faris.