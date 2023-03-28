christian-singer-lauren-daigle-transforms-concert-into-prayer-vigil-for-nashville-shooting-victims

Christian music singer Lauren Daigle decided to postpone her Monday night concert in Nashville. Instead, she hosted a prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

Daigle was originally slated to preview songs from her highly anticipated third album last night at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works. Instead, she transformed the concert into a prayer vigil, which she also hosted.

“Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community. And all of those impacted,” Daigle wrote in a statement Monday, March 27.

“I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need,” she said. “To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all.”

Daigle is set to release her self-titled follow-up to 2018’s “Look Up Child” May 12 via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music.

Three nine-year-old children and three school staff members were killed during Monday’s mass shooting. The shooter — armed with two semi-automatic long guns, a pistol and tactical gear — was killed by police 14 minutes after the rampage began at the private Christian school in Nashville.

Many local Nashville artists in addition to Lauren Daigle weighed in on the shooting via their social medias

“My heart is absolutely breaking for the children and the families right now,” Jana Kramer wrote on her Instagram story Monday. “Why, Why, Why. I just will never understand.”

Mickey Guyton expressed her frustration “as a mother” on Twitter. She wrote: “Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing. CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven.”

Other celebs tried to pin the violence on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who in 2021 signed a law allowing those over 21 to carry a handgun without a permit.

Nashville-based singer Margo Price wrote, “Can I ask you, @GovBillLee why you passed permit less carry in 2021? Our children are dying and being shot in school but you’re more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws? You have blood on your hands.”

Singer-songwriter-musician Charlie Worsham wrote via his Instagram Stories, “It seems impossible to find fitting words to say about the shooting in Nashville today. I’m heartbroken and enraged that we can’t seem to provide the simplest, most common-sense safeguards for our own children. If this was something other than a gun problem, it’d be happening all over the world. But it only seems to happen here.”