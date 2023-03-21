Chuck Morris, Percussionist for Band Lotus, Feared Drowned with Son After Kayaking Trip

Chuck Morris, member of electronic jam band Lotus, reportedly went missing during a kayaking trip with his family last week in Arkansas.

Morris, a percussionist for the band, was on a spring break trip with his partner Jennifer Thompson and their son, Charley, 20, and 12-year-old daughter Amelia. Last Thursday, Morris, 47, and his son left their Airbnb accommodation to kayak on Beaver Lake.

The men went to scout the lake near Fayetteville, not knowing a massive storm would roll through. At the time, Jennifer and Amelia had split off to go into town, pick up some groceries, and meet back at the rental for family game night.

When they returned, the men still hadn’t come back. Jennifer told The Kansas City Star that she assumed the boys were just still outdoors on the water. It hadn’t started raining yet at the rental property, so she didn’t know a storm had passed through the lake.

Eventually, after time passed and concern mounted, Jennifer called the local authorities and reported her partner and son missing. Days later, the search grows in numbers and effort. Friends, relatives, locals, and law enforcement officials have scoured the lake. To date, search teams have found the kayaks, a jacket, and some other small articles of clothing; but no sign of Chuck or Charley.

Weather officials estimate that winds reached at least 35 mph on the lake the day the men went kayaking. “We didn’t realize how tumultuous the water can get, especially in certain areas of Beaver Lake,” Thompson said.

The family had recently relocated from Denver to Kansas City, and was using this small vacation to unplug and reconnect.

Chuck Morris joined Lotus in 2001 after the band shifted from electronica to instrumental music

“It was really just a chance for our family to come together and unplug,” she said. “Just enjoy each other and just reconnect.”

On Friday, other members of Lotus took to their Facebook page to request any possible information from eyewitnesses or lake experts.

The band also shared a link to a GoFundMe page (started by a separate family friend) that will “provide financial support to Chuck’s immediate family.” So far, the campaign has amassed more than $70,000 in donations.

“Please know how grateful our family is for all the outpouring of support,” Thompson via a Facebook message to fans. “Chuck absolutely loves the Lotus family and fans and was so inspired after coming home from this last tour. You make his life so meaningful and we are thankful for that. Please continue to hold my lovely husband and son in your hearts and prayers.”

She also told the Star: “The outpouring of love that we have received from the outside community has been glorious. It’s been just really lovely…. It’s a beautiful reminder of how strong and loving the human spirit is.”