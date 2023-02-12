‘Cocaine Bear’ Needs a Sequel Called ‘Cocaine Shark,’ Director Elizabeth Banks Says

It sounds like the upcoming Cocaine Bear might be getting a sequel, and we’re going to need a bigger boat. On Wednesday, the phrase ‘cocaine shark’ went viral across social media in anticipation of director Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming film. This comes shortly after a shocking announcement by New Zealand police who discovered an astonishing three tons worth of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean, according to the Associated Press.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

When news of the cocaine in the water spread across social media, it captured the attention and people began making comparisons to Ray Liotta’s upcoming movie. AMC Theaters took notice and decided to ask their Twitter followers who they preferred – a cocaine bear or a cocaine shark? Results were overwhelmingly in favor of the bear with an impressive blowout victory.

#CocaineBear V.S Cocaine Shark, there can only be ONE! — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) February 8, 2023

Of course, Elizabeth Banks is well aware of the cocaine shark. “I’ve seen that. If there’s a great story, then sure,” Banks recently told People Magazine. She even has the elevator pitch ready. “Jaws with cocaine, I don’t see how that loses,” she quipped.

Elizabeth Banks decided to pull no punches with ‘Cocaine Bear’

Banks clarified that she wasn’t scared to make Cocaine Bear a gruesome and grisly experience. “In my initial presentation [I] brought to the table a lot of really gruesome real-life photography of people who have had limbs ripped off and things like that, and giant gashes and bites,” she explained about pitching the film. “And [I] just sort of said, ‘I want this…’ I wanted The Revenant.”

Banks is referring to the Oscar-winning 2015 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy. A famous sequence shows DiCaprio’s character mercilessly mauled by a rampaging bear. “Every time we talked about the bear, it was like, ‘It’s got to be The Revenant,’ she continued. “The first couple of kills have to be that gnarly so that you understand that everyone should be afraid of the bear. That was a big part of it for me.”

Cocaine Bear caused a stir when its trailer was initially released in November. This was due to the remarkable nature of its premise, partially stemming from an actual event that occurred decades ago. As cited by the Associated Press on December 22nd, 1985, some remains of a black bear were discovered nearby what appeared to be ripped-up cocaine bags that had been jettisoned out of an airplane.

The new film stars the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles. The cast also includes O’Shea Jackson Jr, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Brooklynn Prince, and Christian Convery. No word on if any of the cast is returning for the proposed Cocaine Shark sequel. The film will be released in theaters on Feb. 24, 2023.