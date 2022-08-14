Cody Jinks Gives Major Shoutout to Clint Black for Joining Him on Summer Tour

Country music stars are paying tribute to the acts that made it big in the 90s, and Cody Jinks is joining the chorus. Clint Black has a legendary catalog that includes some of the decade’s biggest country hits. He had singles like “Killin’ Time” and “Better Man” that helped define a sound that is experiencing a major revival. He also joined Cody Jinks for his summer tour. The “Loud and Heavy” singer celebrated Black’s legacy and thanked him for joining. Check out the post below.

Respect those that came before you! ⁦@Clint_Black⁩ is a not only a hero of mine, but one of the greatest ever. Thank you for joining us on the road Mr. Black. It was an honor and a whole lotta fun!



📸Tyler Stubblefield pic.twitter.com/mJhxLueGVn — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) August 14, 2022

“Respect those that came before you! Clint Black is not only a hero of mine, but one of the greatest ever. Thank you for joining us on the road, Mr. Black. It was an honor and a whole lot of fun!” Cody Jinks captioned the photo taken by Tyler Stubblefield.

Fans agreed with Jinks about Clint Black’s greatness.

“Clint Black is one of the greats for sure!” replied one follower.

One of Clint Black’s contemporaries, Ronnie Dunn of the duo Brooks & Dunn, recently spoke about the moment that 90s country is experiencing.

“I feel lucky that it’s swinging back around to that and it’s right back in my wheelhouse – it also motivates me to keep creating,” Dunn said. “We went through a phase in country music where it was pretty much boxed into one sound. Now it’s opening up in a big way.”

The sound is having such a moment, in fact, that a collection of greats will gather for a destination music festival early next year. Key Western Fest is set for Key West, Fla. on January 31, and it features some of the best. Clint Black is on that bill. So are Blackhawk, Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt, Deana Carter, Sawyer Brown, Little Texas, Pam Tillis and a host of others.

Cody Jinks on the Road in 2022

Cody Jinks remains on the road throughout the year. His next stop is a sold out show at Town Ballroom in Buffalo, New York on August 17. He’ll take the next night off to celebrate his 42nd birthday, then he’s back at it in Baltimore at Chesapeake Employees Insurance Arena on August 19. He’ll dip into his home state of Texas for a show in Dallas at Trees on September 3. He has a couple of big dates at Red Rocks in Colorado on October 1 & 2.

He also joins a couple of festival bills along the way. That includes an appearance at Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, Calif. on October 15 & 16. He wraps up with a pair of dates in Las Vegas on December 2 & 3. Check out his entire schedule and get ticket information for each stop at his website.