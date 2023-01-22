Could ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Get ‘Yellowstone’-Style Spin-offs? Show’s Co-creator Weighs in

Executive Producer Hugh Dillon recently addressed if Mayor of Kingstown could expand into other spin-offs like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone. After the untimely death of his brother, Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) steps in to become the new “Mayor” of Kingstown. In this position, he serves as a mediator between police forces and criminals while working inside the prison walls. Mayor of Kingstown follows Mike’s journey as he struggles to bring peace into an already chaotic situation.

In Kingstown, Michigan, an atmosphere of injustice and inequality looms due to its reliance on the prison industrial complex. With tensions high following a prison riot in the Season One finale episode, Mike’s role as administrator becomes increasingly harder each day. Dillon drew inspiration from his own hometown when creating the setting of Mayor of Kingstown. Despite his partnership with Sheridan, Dillon hasn’t given much thought to expanding the show into spin-offs as Yellowstone has with 1883 and 1923.

“Right now, we’re just so into season 2 that I can’t really be honest about that,” Dillon told Screenrant. “I’m still in post, and we’re just trying to get to the end of it. But I know Taylor [Sheridan], and I know the rest of the family. The thing is, they can pivot and do anything. They just have to be great ideas.

Could a Mayor of Kingstown spinoff follow another generation of the McLusky family?

Sheridan’s knack for constructing mesmerizing universes with an abundance of narrative potential is unparalleled. He has shown a remarkable ability to dig deep into the historical aspects of his world-building, as evidenced in Yellowstone – which features two prequels (1883 and 1923) plus two forthcoming spin-offs: 6666 which will debut this year, and also 1883: The Bass Reeves Story scheduled for 2022. If he were to expand Mayor of Kingstown too, he could certainly lean into different eras of the McLusky family.

In the meantime, Dillon was focused on Mayor of Kingstown‘s lead, Jeremey Renner. ‘Jeremy intuitively knows what he wants to do. He’s loved by that crew and the cast, and because he has such integrity, his decisions are not knee-jerk. They are all thought out, very much like Taylor’s. He’s so beautifully honest that he thinks of everything as a way to serve a character. For me as a creator, it’s gratifying seeing his commitment and what he brings to it. I’m so intimately close to him as an actor as well, and I see how he cares about the team and the crew.”

Dillon even goes so far as to compare Renner to one of the best actors of a generation. “He’s an exceptional performer, and his performance this year is like watching [Robert] De Niro in Raging Bull. You’re watching that transformation by the end of the season. And [in terms of] what he does as a producer? He’s just an exceptional human being, and he’s unstoppable in every regard.”