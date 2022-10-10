Country Singer Holly Williams Welcomes Fourth Baby While on Road Trip

On Sunday, country music singer Holly Williams and her musician husband, Chris Coleman, shared that they’ve welcomed their fourth child to the world. Holly gave birth to a little girl and revealed the big news to her fans and followers on Instagram over the weekend.

The daughter of country star Hank Williams Jr. and granddaughter of country legend Hank Williams announced the arrival of the newest member of the family, Georgia Grace Coleman. Holly gave birth to Georgia on September 25 at 12:08 a.m., but waited a couple weeks to share her with the public.

The country artist posted a series of eight photos on her Instagram page along with the announcement. The pics include Georgia in the hospital after being born and in more recent days while at home as well. The photos are of the whole family and show the baby’s proud father with his youngest daughter. Chris has been married to Holly Williams since 2009. The couple shares three other kids together, including son Arlo Gale (5), and daughters Lillie Mae Louise (6) and Stella June (8).

“It’s a GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!” Holly Williams wrote with excitement about her daughter’s birth. “Georgia Grace Coleman came into this world at 12:08am two weeks ago today on September 25th. Stella June, Lillie Mae and Arlo are absolutely, deliriously in love with her along with @colemantime and myself.”

“She is a dream come true, and she brings the most beautiful light and tenderness with her in the room wherever she goes. From the hospital to our home, she has filled these spaces up with deep awe and joy. I’m eternally grateful and can’t wait to share more of her precious moments,” she added, along with a few heart emojis.

In another Instagram post, Holly Williams shared further details of her pregnancy. In fact, she revealed that little Georgia was born earlier than expected, according to her due date. The 41-year-old country singer shared that she was on a road trip to Fairhope, Alabama with her two older daughters and mom, Becky White when she went into labor.

Holly wrote that the ladies took the trip to “celebrate Stella June’s last weekend as a 7-year-old and get in some girl time before bringing a newborn home!” She felt confident enough to travel at 38 weeks pregnant. But then a surprise trip to the hospital would occur not long after.

“I had absolutely NO clue that only 4 hours after this picture I would be in hysterical pain rushing to the nearest hospital,” Holly Williams explained.

She went on to share how “thankful” she is for the doctor who delivered Georgia. The on-call doctor had never met Holly before, but knew her family’s history. She said that he had prayed for their family after reading about her sister tragically dying in June 2020. The doctor’s kind words made her feel safe and taken care of before giving birth.

“I didn’t know him at all, he read about it in the news, and of course, I broke down crying,” Holly wrote. “He shared with me some specific prayers he had been leaning into. I immediately felt completely safe and like I was right where I needed to be, in the midst of the chaos and rushed c-section.”

Holly and her husband first announced her fourth pregnancy back in August. Now, the couple are proud parents to their third little girl and fourth child.