‘Creed’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested for Strangulation, Assault, and Harassment

Jonathan Majors has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute, Fox News Digital reported early Sunday morning.

The Creed III actor faces charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, according to a New York police report.

Police transported Majors to Manhattan Central Booking on Saturday mid-morning, an NYPD Detective also confirmed.

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 11:14 [a.m.], police responded to [a] 911 call inside an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue. The building lies within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female,” the report reads.

“The victim informed police [of her assault],” an NYPD DCPI spokesperson said.

The statement continued: “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck. Paramedics removed her to an area hospital in stable condition.”

A representative for the actor already spoke out against the allegation on behalf of Majors. “He has done nothing wrong,” the rep told the Associated Press. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” Other media outlets requested further comment, but so far the actor’s camp has not released anything else.

Son of an Air Force father, Jonathan Majors moved around a lot as a kid, but eventually settled in Texas

Majors skyrocketed to fame after earning a role in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He’s even earned himself a recurring role in the Marvel universe as Kang the Conqueror, most recently seen in the latest Ant-Man. Next, Majors will play former NBA star Dennis Rodman in the forthcoming film 48 Hours in Las Vegas.

The actor comes from significant schooling as well: he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2012. And he earned his MFA degree from Yale School of Drama in 2016.

Majors made news during the 2023 Oscars cycle after he and Creed co-star Michael B. Jordan embraced Angela Bassett after losing the Academy Award for Best Supporting actress to Jamie Lee Curtis.

During the Oscars ceremony, cameras focused on all five Best Supporting Actress nominees. When the award went to Curtis, Bassett mouthed “Oh, shut up,” to herself. The visceral reaction birthed a viral moment that the internet sank its teeth into.

“Hey Auntie,” Jordan, who presented the next Oscar alongside Majors, affectionately said to Bassett in a show of support. The 64-year-old actress was sitting front row center at the show.

“We love you,” Majors added.

One user took to Twitter writing, “Angela Bassett is an amazing actress, but the sore loser vibe… It would be great to see women supporting each other, even in the face of disappointment (esp. during women’s history month.)”