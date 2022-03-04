‘Criminal Minds’: Matthew Gray Gubler Called the Show’s Ending ‘Bittersweet’

For 15 years, Matthew Gray Gubler stole the hearts of millions in the hit crime drama, “Criminal Minds.”

His quirky and intelligent character, Spencer Reid, quickly became a fan favorite. So you can imagine the disappointment after the series ended in 2020. Believe it or not, the 41-year-old actor feels a particular way about the series finale himself. Spencer appeared in the majority of episodes on the series, 323 to be exact.

The last “Criminal Minds” episode sees the members of the BAU, gather and contemplate their lives, jobs, and what the future may hold for them all.

The characters in the show have gone through and confided in a lot together. So it’s no surprise that the fearless crime-fighters consider each other family.

During an interview with Parade, the model discussed his children’s book “Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself.” Gubler was then asked his thoughts about the final episodes of “Criminal Minds.”

“I’m starting to realize like, ‘Whoa, this might be the last time my character says four pages of factual information in a quick manner.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. These are things that I’ve done for a decade and a half, and that might be the last time.’ You know, it’s bittersweet,” he answered.

This sounds a lot like how Spencer Reid would’ve answered a question like this. Gubler even continued by saying that the end of “Criminal Minds” is like going to a grandfather’s funeral. Similar to how everybody stood around talked about what a great life he had.

“We’re sad, of course, to see it go, but at the same time, I feel like we all really gave it our best, and we, hopefully, told some stories that made the world a little happier,” he admitted.

‘Criminal Minds’: This Was Matthew Gray Gubler’s Favorite Moment

From modeling to directing, to acting, to writing children’s books, Matthew Gray Gubler’s resume has a long list of accomplishments. What’s his most well-known accomplishment? That would be his role on “Criminal Minds” as, Spencer Reid.

Over the course of 15 years, Gubler and his character have had several memorable moments. But since we’re wondering over here, what was his favorite moment from the show? In a Facebook Q&A, Gubler answers the question.

“My favorite scene is — I had once directed an episode about human marionettes and a deranged madman turning people into puppets. And I directed a scene with this, I think really beautiful, but very ghastly dance to a lullaby version of a Pixies song. And I’m really proud of that scene. It’s definitely, I know we’ve never done anything like that on ‘Criminal Minds.’ I don’t think anyone’s done something like that before, so I’m proud of that,” he explained.

Gubler was referring to Season 8 Episode 10, “The Lesson.”