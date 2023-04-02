90s Fans Rejoice: Darius Rucker Performing with Black Crowes at CMT Music Awards

Fans of 1990s rock music are in for a treat Sunday at the CMT Music Awards when two road warriors come together for a can’t-miss performance.

Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish (and solo country) fame is slated to appear with band the Black Crowes for a rendition of the latter’s most-famous song, “She Talks To Angels.” The magic takes place this year at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the new home of the fan-voted CMT Music Awards.

Rucker and the Crowes filmed a CMT Crossroads television special last week in Austin, and will use their awards show performance to promote.

“The song’s so iconic, everybody knows it,” Rucker said during rehearsals. “In Hootie lore, that’s the song that inspired me to write ‘Let Her Cry.’ For me to get to play with those guys, and to get to do it on TV in front of the world, it’s pretty awesome.”

The 90s legends previously got together in 2022 for a REM tribute in Athens, Georgia. The artists had such good chemistry that their modern relationship snowballed into a full-fledged television special.

Darius Rucker brings more than just vocals to the microphone, according to his peers

For Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, singing with Rucker reunites two artists from “the same Southern indie-rock music scene,” he said.

“[Darius is] very sincere,” Robinson said. “When it comes to singers, there’s lots of people [who] can hit all the notes and lots of people who can do all the technical stuff. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re communicating a soulful thing with people. I think Darius is sincere that way.”

How will the country audience react to some gutty rock n’ roll? Robinson said if anything, country music is what keeps their signature song alive and well after all these years.

“The country [community] brought that song back for us — so many people cover it,” Robinson said. “The rock ‘n’ roll is still a little more rough-and-tumble than pop-country, but it feels good that these young country artists namecheck our band and wear our logo and they sing our songs … that we’re an influence in that world is really cool.”

In addition to The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker, CMT announced a slew of other performances. Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, and Ashley McBryde will all perform now, as well. The six aforementioned names join previously announced performers Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lainey Wilson.

Jelly Roll will perform “Need a Favor,” while Tyler Hubbard will tackle “Dancin’ in the Country.” Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde will also callaborate for a special performance. In addition, Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney, and Nate Smith will perform from the side stage.