David Crosby Died After Contracting Second Bout of COVID-19, Graham Nash Says

Rock singer David Crosby died earlier this year in January after contracting COVID-19, according to his musical colleague and close friend Graham Nash.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview released Friday, Nash said what most fans probably assumed but was never confirmed: his former Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate died at 81 during some sort of COVID-19 episode.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash said. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had COVID, and he had COVID again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Crosby’s family said he had died after “a long illness” but did not provide further details. The multi-decade musician battled many health issues over the years, from liver transplants, to heart issues, to diabetes. Crosby was also open about the era in which he came up: hard partying, late nights, and drugs that took their toll on his body.

Interestingly, given his family’s choice to keep his death and any COVID-19 connections discreet, Crosby had actually spoken publicly about the virus. “It has been awful,” he said in a 2022 interview. “COVID is a very weird disease. It makes you feel absolutely freaking awful. It has been thoroughly unpleasant…it’s no fun at all. You want to avoid it if you possibly can.”

David Crosby also had a working relationship with Stephen Stills’ son, Christopher, who played in his new band

Three years ago in 2019, Crosby admitted he expected to die soon, remembering the years he’d “wasted just getting smashed.” Nash agreed with the sentiment — given Crosby’s longstanding drug addiction and health issues, it’s a wonder he lived eight plus decades.

“I think the truth is, we expected David to pass 20 years ago,” Nash said. “I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing… But [his life] was a shock, kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks keep coming up.”

Nash said he counted Crosby among his closest friends, despite their up-and-down relationship over the years. He also said in similar interviews recently that the two former bandmates had made significant steps toward reconciliation in recent months.

“I’m very pleased that David and I were getting closer towards the end,” Nash said. “He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller. I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship.”

In the late 1960s, David Crosby formed the supergroup Crosby, Stills, and Nash with Buffalo Springfield’s Stephen Stills and Graham Nash of the Hollies. The trio became a quartet in 1969 when Neil Young joined their ranks.