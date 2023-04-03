‘Dirty Jobs’ Host Mike Rowe on Creating Series for Grandfather: ‘He Saw Great Dignity in All Jobs’

Mike Rowe, who stars in Dirty Jobs, says that he created the show as a tribute to his grandfather, Carl Knobel. Knobel only had a seventh-grade education but he’d built his own home and was a master electrician. Other jobs Knobel held down include plumber, steamfitter, pipe fitter, and welder.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“He saw great dignity in all jobs,” Rowe tells American Essence. “He understood, intuitively I think, that we’re all connected to work, and the way we’re connected to where our food comes from, and where our energy comes from.”

Rowe was convinced at an early age that he’d follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. He tried his hand at shop classes in high school, only to face an inconvenient reality: “I didn’t get the handy gene,” Rowe said. But his Pop gave Mike a little dose of wisdom to remember. He said, “You can be a tradesman—just get a different toolbox, because what comes easily to me is not coming easily to you.”

That set Mike Rowe off in a brand, new direction of writing, singing, acting, and narrating. He belted out songs at the Baltimore Opera for years and worked the graveyard shift on the QVC home shopping network selling merchandise. Rowe also hosted an evening show on Channel 5 KPIX in San Francisco, a “cushy little job.” It is one that took him to downtown museums and Napa Valley wineries.

But one day. his mother, Peggy Rowe, called up her son Mike. She said, “Michael, your grandfather turned 90 years old today—and he’s not going to be around forever. And wouldn’t it be terrific if, before he died, he could turn on the television and see you doing something that looked like work?”

Mother’s Message Got Rowe Busy With What He Saw As A Challenge

“It made me laugh because it was so true,” Rowe said. Peggy’s message was delivered with love and humor. Rowe, who was 42 at the time, decided to take it as a challenge.

And so, the very next day, with TV crew in tow, Rowe was back in action. This time, though, Rowe was in the sewers of San Francisco. Rowe profiled a sewage worker. The footage, he said, was “inappropriate” for his show, but he aired it anyway.

Then, letters started pouring in, with messages like this: “Hey, if you think that’s dirty, wait ’til you meet my brother, or my cousin or my dad or my uncle or my grandfather or my mom. Wait ’til you see what they do!”